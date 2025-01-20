Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Growth Projections 2024-2034: FDA Approvals, Epidemiology and Forecast by DelveInsight

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Report:

• The Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market size was valued ~USD 101 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In June 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded Orphan Drug Designation to RCT1100 for the treatment of primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD).

• In 2023, the market size for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia in the United States was estimated to be around USD 36 million.

• In 2023, the 7MM recorded approximately 70,000 total prevalent cases of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia.

• In 2023, the United States reported approximately 1,800 diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia.

• The prevalence of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia is categorized into four age groups: 0–5, 6–20, 21–40, and over 40. Among these, the 6–20 age group had the highest number of cases in the United States.

• Key Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Companies: RReCode Therapeutics, University of North Carolina, Parion Sciences, Ethris GmbH, and others

• Key Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Therapies: RCT1100, Albuterol, P-1037 IS/VX-371, ETH-42, and others

• The Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market dynamics.

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Overview

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (PCD) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the function of cilia, which are tiny, hair-like structures found on the surface of cells lining the respiratory tract, sinuses, ears, and reproductive organs. Cilia play a crucial role in clearing mucus and debris from the airways, aiding in breathing and protecting against infections.

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia

• Prevalent Cases of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Therapies and Key Companies

• RCT1100: ReCode Therapeutics

• Albuterol: University of North Carolina

• P-1037 IS/VX-371: Parion Sciences

• ETH-42: Ethris GmbH

Scope of the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Companies: ReCode Therapeutics, University of North Carolina, Parion Sciences, Ethris GmbH, and others

• Key Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Therapies: RCT1100, Albuterol, P-1037 IS/VX-371, ETH-42, and others

• Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia current marketed and Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia emerging therapies

• Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Dynamics: Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market drivers and Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia

3. SWOT analysis of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia

4. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Disease Background and Overview

7. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia

9. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Unmet Needs

11. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Emerging Therapies

12. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Drivers

16. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Barriers

17. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Appendix

18. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

