Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Predicted to See Upsurge Through 2032, Highlights DelveInsight

The Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency market dynamics.

DelveInsight's "Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report:

• The Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In December 2024, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; “JCR”) has announced that the first patient has received a dose in the Phase III clinical trial of JR-142 (INN: redalsomatropin alfa) in Japan, marking a key milestone in the development of this groundbreaking treatment. JR-142 is a long-acting growth hormone therapy being investigated for use in pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency.

• As per research conducted by Orso and colleagues in 2022, the projected occurrence of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) ranged from 1 in 4,000 to 10,000 among children in Italy's general population.

• Key Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Companies: I-MAB Biopharma, Lumos Pharma, and others

• Key Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Therapies: TJ101, LUM-201, and others

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Overview

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) is a condition where the pituitary gland in the brain does not produce enough growth hormone (GH) in children. Growth hormone is essential for the growth and development of bones and tissues, as well as for various metabolic processes in the body.

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Epidemiology

The Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Prevalent Cases of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

The dynamics of the Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies, and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Therapies and Companies

• TJ101: I-MAB Biopharma

• LUM-201: Lumos Pharma

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Strengths

• Various approved therapies are available in the market for this condition which can help in successfully treating PGHD.

• The emerging pipeline has some very potential treatments for PGHD.

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Opportunities

• Since the emerging and approved treatments mainly comprise of long-acting hGH, this is a major opportunity for companies to develop novel drugs with innovative mechanism of action for PGHD which will give them an edge in the current market.

Scope of the Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Companies: I-MAB Biopharma, Lumos Pharma, and others

• Key Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Therapies: TJ101, LUM-201, and others

• Therapeutic Assessment: Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency current marketed and Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency emerging therapies

• Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Dynamics: Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency market drivers and barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

4. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

9. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Unmet Needs

11. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market drivers

16. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market barriers

17. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Appendix

18. Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

