Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Anticipated to Expand Rapidly During 2024-2034, Says DelveInsight

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Report:

• The Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market size was valued approximately USD 80 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• The United States holds the largest market size for Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhea, approximately USD 40 million, compared to the EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

• The findings indicate that diarrhea is very common in cancer patients, affecting roughly 50–80% of individuals undergoing chemotherapy. Of those treated with chemotherapy, approximately 30% experience severe cases.

• Analyst estimates that approximately 30% of breast cancer patients in the United States were receiving chemotherapy as part of their treatment plan in 2023.

• According to estimates Grade I–II chemotherapy-related diarrhea accounted for nearly 60,000 new cases in Germany in 2023, the highest among the EU4 and the UK.

• Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea, particularly Grade III-IV, can lead to dose reductions, treatment delays, or even discontinuation in up to 70% of patients receiving chemotherapy.

• Lung cancer is estimated to account for the highest number of chemotherapy-related diarrhea cases in the United States, contributing to nearly 30% of the total cases.

• In the EU4 and the UK, around 20% of patients with Grade I-II chemotherapy-related diarrhea do not respond to first-line treatment and are classified as refractory.

• In 2023, the total number of non-refractory and refractory treated cases of chemotherapy-related diarrhea in the US was approximately 320,000 and 40,000, respectively.

• Napo Pharmaceuticals' MYTESI (crofelemer) is the only therapy being developed for the prevention of chemotherapy-related diarrhea across the 7MM. Currently, this drug is marketed for the treatment of non-infectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS undergoing antiretroviral therapy.

• Key Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Companies: Napo Pharmaceuticals, OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Helsinn Healthcare SA, S&D Pharma, Helsinn Healthcare SA, AzuRx BioPharma, Immunic Therapeutics, and others

• Key Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Therapies: MYTESI, OQL051, Octreotide Long Acting Release, Elsiglutide, Probio-Tec® BG-VCap-6.5, Elsiglutide, FW-420, IMU-856, and others

• The Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected than males in case of Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

• The Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market dynamics.

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Overview

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) is a common side effect of cancer treatment with chemotherapy drugs. It occurs when chemotherapy drugs damage the lining of the digestive tract, leading to changes in bowel movements and increased frequency of loose or watery stools.

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

• Prevalent Cases of Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Therapies and Key Companies

• MYTESI: Napo Pharmaceuticals

• OQL051: OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

• Octreotide Long Acting Release: Novartis

• Elsiglutide: Helsinn Healthcare SA

• Probio-Tec® BG-VCap-6.5: S&D Pharma

• Elsiglutide: Helsinn Healthcare SA

• FW-420: AzuRx BioPharma

• IMU-856: Immunic Therapeutics

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Strengths

• Important progress has been made regarding understanding disease pathology, diagnosis, and treatment effects in Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhea.

• Population rates of Chemotherapy Induced diarrhea in children and young people have been investigated in several countries..

• Many therapies are under investigation in various phases of clinical trials. These include MYTESI and OQL051.

Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Opportunities

• Identify and synthesize recent research findings in the etiology and psychological treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhea.

• Due to patients' poor quality of life with Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhea, there is significant patient willingness towards expensive therapies.

Scope of the Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Companies: Napo Pharmaceuticals, OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Helsinn Healthcare SA, S&D Pharma, Helsinn Healthcare SA, AzuRx BioPharma, Immunic Therapeutics, and others

• Key Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Therapies: MYTESI, OQL051, Octreotide Long Acting Release, Elsiglutide, Probio-Tec® BG-VCap-6.5, Elsiglutide, FW-420, IMU-856, and others

• Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Therapeutic Assessment: Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea current marketed and Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea emerging therapies

• Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Dynamics: Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market drivers and Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

3. SWOT analysis of Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

4. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Disease Background and Overview

7. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

9. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Unmet Needs

11. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Emerging Therapies

12. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Drivers

16. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Market Barriers

17. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Appendix

18. Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

