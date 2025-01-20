PD-LID Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Report:

• The PD-LID market size was valued USD 1,504 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In November 2024, Neuron23® Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision medicines for genetically defined neurological and immunological conditions, has announced details of its global Phase 2 NEULARK clinical trial for NEU-411. This trial is investigating NEU-411, a potent and selective LRRK2 inhibitor that can penetrate the brain, in patients with early Parkinson’s disease (PD). The NEULARK trial marks a major step forward in precision medicine, using advanced digital biomarkers and patient stratification techniques to identify individuals with LRRK2-driven PD who are most likely to benefit from NEU-411 treatment. LRRK2 mutations, which account for 2% of familial PD cases, are believed to drive disease in up to 30% of all Parkinson's patients.

• In October 2024, AbbVie announced that it has received FDA approval for VYALEV (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), a treatment for motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. This marks the first 24-hour continuous subcutaneous infusion of a levodopa-based therapy.

• In 2023, the total market size for Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia treatment in the US was around USD 900 billion.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany has the largest Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market size, valued at around USD 135 billion, followed by France with approximately USD 115 billion, and Italy with about USD 95 billion.

• In 2023, Japan represented about 6% of the total market size for Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia treatment.

• According to the analysis, in 2023, approximately 600,000 patients in the 7MM developed Parkinson's disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia, with nearly 300,000 cases occurring in the US. These numbers are projected to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034) due to advancements in medical knowledge, diagnostic techniques, and increased awareness of Parkinson's disease.

• In 2023, Germany had the highest number of patients developing Parkinson’s disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 67,000 cases, followed by France with nearly 56,000 and Italy with around 47,000 cases.

• In 2023, approximately 240,000 individuals with Parkinson’s disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia in the US were affected by peak-dose dyskinesia, 88,000 by off-period dystonia, and 59,000 by diphasic dyskinesia. These numbers are expected to change by 2034 due to the aging population, which is anticipated to experience an increase in Parkinson’s disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia cases.

• In 2023, Japan represented around 6% of cases of Parkinson’s disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia. Of these, approximately 35,000 were affected by peak-dose dyskinesia, 13,000 by off-period dystonia, and 8,000 by diphasic dyskinesia.

• Key PD-LID Companies: PharmaTher, Neurolixis, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Vistagen Therapeutics, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis, EMD Serono, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, and others

• Key PD-LID Therapies: KETARX(ketami ne), NLX-112/F13640(befiradol), JM-010, AV-101, ADS-5102, AFQ056, Sarizotan HCl, AVP-923-45, AFQ056, Levetiracetam, and others

• The Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia epidemiology based on type-specific cases analyzed that there are three types of PD-LID: peak-dose dyskinesia, off period dystonia, and diphasic dyskinesia, among which peak-dose dyskinesia accounted for the highest number of cases, whereas diphasic dyskinesia for least during the forecast period.

• The Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market dynamics.

PD-LID Overview

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia (PD-LID) refers to involuntary, erratic, and often excessive movements that develop as a side effect of long-term use of levodopa, a common medication used to manage the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Levodopa is considered the most effective treatment for reducing the motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as tremors, rigidity, and bradykinesia (slowness of movement). However, over time, many patients develop dyskinesia as a complication of the treatment.

Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia

• Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia

PD-LID Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Therapies and Key Companies

• KETARX(ketami ne): PharmaTher

• NLX-112/F13640(befiradol): Neurolixis

• JM-010: Bukwang Pharmaceutical

• AV-101: Vistagen Therapeutics

• ADS-5102: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• AFQ056: Novartis

• Sarizotan HCl: EMD Serono

• AVP-923-45: Avanir Pharmaceuticals

• AFQ056: Novartis

• Levetiracetam: UCB Pharma

PD-LID Market Drivers

• The concept of ‘drug-repurposing’ has been used in drug development for LID for many years, for instance, amantadine was initially licensed for viral infections, and clinical observation noted improved symptoms in PD subjects using the drug for influenza.

• The constant researches on novel AI-driven computational approaches and improvements in formulating long-acting LDOPA preparations or infusion systems offer means to drive drug discovery, which may further lower the incidence of LID.

PD-LID Market Barriers

• The increasing prevalence of PD in the geriatric population offers a potential market to the key pharma players, as ~50% of PD patients on L-DOPA experience LID.

• Improvements in the measurement of LID may emerge from technological advances, for instance, a wearable device easily worn by the patient at home that provides a measure oflimb/trunk movement that correlates with LID level.

Scope of the Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Companies: PharmaTher, Neurolixis, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Vistagen Therapeutics, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis, EMD Serono, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, and others

• Key Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Therapies: KETARX(ketami ne), NLX-112/F13640(befiradol), JM-010, AV-101, ADS-5102, AFQ056, Sarizotan HCl, AVP-923-45, AFQ056, Levetiracetam, and others

• Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia current marketed and Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia emerging therapies

• Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Dynamics: Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market drivers and Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia

3. SWOT analysis of Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia

4. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Disease Background and Overview

7. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia

9. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Unmet Needs

11. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Emerging Therapies

12. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Drivers

16. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Market Barriers

17. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Appendix

18. Parkinson’s Disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

