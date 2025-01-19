Hope Garden by Mohamad Sadeq Habibzadeh Harris Earns Iron A' Design Award in Jewelry Design Category

Hope Garden

Iranian Designer Mohamad Sadeq Habibzadeh Harris Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Jewelry Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Mohamad Sadeq Habibzadeh Harris as a winner in the Jewelry Design category for his exceptional work, Hope Garden. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Jewelry Design Award within the jewelry industry and design community, positioning it as a sought-after accolade for innovative and outstanding designs.The A' Jewelry Design Award is particularly relevant to industry professionals and consumers alike, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs within the jewelry market. By receiving this recognition, Hope Garden demonstrates its adherence to industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users through its innovative features and design.Hope Garden stands out in the market with its unique design inspired by Iranian gardens, featuring a symmetrical layout divided by streams and a central focal point. The ring incorporates a pink mother of pearl center, symbolizing patience and hope, surrounded by silver clouds adorned with diamonds. The rose gold band is accented with additional gemstones such as sawarit and topaz, while the inside of the ring showcases intricate vitreous art. This combination of elements creates a visually striking and meaningful piece that conveys a message of resilience and perseverance.Winning the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a catalyst for Mohamad Sadeq Habibzadeh Harris to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design and exploring new avenues for innovation. This recognition not only validates the designer's skills and vision but also motivates the entire team to maintain their commitment to excellence and creativity in future projects. By setting a high standard with Hope Garden, Mohamad Sadeq Habibzadeh Harris is poised to make further contributions to the advancement of the jewelry industry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Hope Garden ring by visiting its dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Mohamad Sadeq Habibzadeh HarrisMohamad Sadeq Habibzadeh Harris, based in Iran, discovered his passion for gemstones while pursuing a BS degree in mine exploration. This fascination led him to complete gem identification courses and delve into the world of precious and semi-precious stones. After obtaining an MS degree in RS and GIS, Mohamad Sadeq Habibzadeh Harris further honed his skills by taking a gold and jewelry design course at Beheshti University. Since then, he has collaborated with various manufacturers, constantly learning and embracing the challenges that come with being a jewelry designer.About Mortazavi Design AcademyMortazavi Design Academy, established in 2017, is a prominent jewelry design studio based in Tehran, Iran. With a team of skilled and experienced designers, the academy has earned a reputation for creating exceptional and innovative jewelry pieces that push the boundaries of contemporary design.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas, and intellectual properties that demonstrate skill, specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity. The award-winning designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices and provide quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is a distinguished international competition that attracts a wide array of talented participants, including innovative jewelry designers, forward-thinking design agencies, leading companies, and influential brands within the jewelry industry. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional jewelry design skills. The A' Design Award for Jewelry provides a platform for designers to have their work celebrated on an international stage and enhance their standing within the competitive industry. The competition, now in its 16th year, is organized across all industries and welcomes entries from countries worldwide. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to acknowledge and promote outstanding products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties can learn more about the A' Design Awards, view jury members, explore past laureates, and submit their projects at https://jewelry-awards.com

