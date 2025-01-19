Derby Barracks / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5000172
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 / at approximately 0618 hours
TOWN: Coventry
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-91 N. MM 167
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Travis Thurston
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage.
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/10/2025 at approximately 0618 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on I-91 N. MM 167 in the Town of Coventry Vt. Investigation revealed the operator was Travis Thurston of Barton, who advised he lost control of his vehicle after hitting black ice on the roadway, crashing his vehicle in the median. Further Investigation revealed Thurston’s license was criminally suspended. Thurston was issued a citation for the offense.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881
