Derby Barracks / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A5000172                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 / at approximately 0618 hours

TOWN: Coventry

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-91 N. MM 167

WEATHER: Snowing     

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Travis Thurston

AGE: 42   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage.

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/10/2025 at approximately 0618 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on I-91 N. MM 167 in the Town of Coventry Vt. Investigation revealed the operator was Travis Thurston of Barton, who advised he lost control of his vehicle after hitting black ice on the roadway, crashing his vehicle in the median. Further Investigation revealed Thurston’s license was criminally suspended. Thurston was issued a citation for the offense.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A       

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025    0830 hours 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

