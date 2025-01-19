Derby Barracks / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5000172

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 / at approximately 0618 hours

TOWN: Coventry

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-91 N. MM 167

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Travis Thurston

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage.

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/10/2025 at approximately 0618 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on I-91 N. MM 167 in the Town of Coventry Vt. Investigation revealed the operator was Travis Thurston of Barton, who advised he lost control of his vehicle after hitting black ice on the roadway, crashing his vehicle in the median. Further Investigation revealed Thurston’s license was criminally suspended. Thurston was issued a citation for the offense.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

