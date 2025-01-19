Extreme Cold and Winter Weather Impacting State

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to take precautions as a combination of lake effect snow, winter storms and extreme cold are expected across the state this week. This afternoon and continuing through tonight, widespread snow is expected in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County with up to six inches possible in the most persistent bands. The Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions can expect up to 8 inches or more of snow today through Monday morning. Starting late tonight and continuing through Wednesday, lake effect snow that could bring up to three feet of snow in the strongest bands, is expected in areas of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York and the North Country that are close to Lakes Erie and Ontario. Additionally, beginning Monday, much of New York State will experience bitter cold temperatures with potential feels-like temperatures as low as negative 25 degrees. New Yorkers should monitor their local forecasts and take action to prepare for winter weather and freezing cold temperatures.

“As winter storms, extreme cold temperatures and lake effect snow move into our state today and over the coming days, I’ve directed our state agencies to mobilize their resources as we prepare to respond to this weather system,” Governor Hochul said. “These conditions pose an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. Visit dhses.ny.gov for winter preparedness tips.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and is prepared to respond with 3,671 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew that is needed — plow, drainage, chipper, load and haul, cut and toss, etc. — All available response equipment is ready to deploy.

To assist with operations in the Hudson Valley, 30 staff members, including 20 snow plow operators, six equipment operator instructors, and four supervisors are being deployed to the region from other areas throughout the state.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,641 large plow trucks

351 large loaders

159 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

34 snow blowers

20 graders

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. There are no changes to our weekend or holiday scheduled service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues. To reduce potential disruptions, added MTA crews will be deployed to inspect tracks and switches throughout the network.

NYCT Buses will have snow fighter vehicles throughout the city, and all routes in the Bronx and Manhattan will be chained for Sunday service. All articulated buses will be removed from service on Sunday. Additional crews and equipment at bridges and tunnels will be ready for rapid response. Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers may sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. Alerts are also available via the MTA app and the TrainTime app.

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff are monitoring the forecast and ready to respond with 688 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

354 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

65 loaders

113,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New this snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice and the cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush and mud including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy conditions exists.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Port Authority

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts, or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Safety Tips

Travel

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

Monitoring the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoiding unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while its operating.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

If you lose power, turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

Heating Safety

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters.

When using alternative heat sources such as a fireplace, woodstove, etc. always make sure you have proper ventilation and follow manufacturer's instructions.

Keep curtains, towels, and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work.

If you use kerosene heaters to supplement your regular heating fuel, or as an emergency source of heat, follow these safety tips:

Follow the manufacturers' instructions.

Use only the correct fuel for your unit.

Refuel outdoors only and only when the unit is cool.

Keep the heater at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable objects.

When using the heater, use fire safeguards and ventilate properly.

For more winter safety tips, visit https://www.dhses.ny.gov/winter-weather-safety. For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit http://www.211nys.org/.