NYU Social Work Professor Pia Hargrove Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

Pia Hargrove, LMSW, SIPI NYU Professor Pia Hargrove receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award which is the highest civic award for service in the United States.

The non-profit founder of Creating Legacies is recognized by the Biden Administration for devoting thousands of hours to benefit the lives of others.

I am beyond grateful to be recognized among impactful world leaders who serve with love across the Caribbean and the African diasporas, and the larger global community.” — Professor Pia Hargrove, LMSW, SIPI, Founder of Creating Legacies

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed Master Social Worker and New York University professor Pia Hargrove ended 2024 with prestigious honor as she was bestowed the highest civic award for service in the United States. The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes exemplary individuals whose unpaid acts positively impact the communities they serve.

Honorees approved by each United States presidential administration must demonstrate selfless service and innovative spirit, in addition to how their care for humanity has changed lives, shaped lives, and changed nations. Founded in 2003, the awards program is led by AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with the non-partisan foundation Points of Light.

The NYU Silver School of Social Work instructor affectionately known as “Professor Pia” was nominated by The Shepherd’s Door Conference in collaboration with The Caribbean and African Faith Based Leadership Conference. Her gold medal recognizes 1,500 hours of service and highlights her contributions to her local community and abroad.

“I am beyond grateful to be recognized among impactful world leaders who serve with love across the Caribbean and the African diasporas, and the larger global community,” Hargrove said.

In July and August of 2024, her non-profit organization Creating Legacies partnered with The Central United Youth Academy in Trinidad and Tobago to host a summer camp which emphasized social emotional education. Over 100 children and families engaged in literacy and entrepreneurial skills as they learned to politically advocate for economic growth and sustainability resources.

“At Creating Legacies, we make an impact locally and globally by empowering families intergenerationally through events and workshops focused on education, culture, and economic development and sustainability,” she said. “We are in a position to uplift the community for the next generation.”

In late summer, the social worker, educator, activist, and speaker also traveled to Athens, Greece to present on disability justice. Hargrove was an invited scholar of Princeton University’s Athens Center for Research and Hellenic Studies.

Speaking at the conference, “Making a Place: Grounding the Reception of Greco-Roman Antiquity in Modern and Contemporary Art and Archaeological Practice,” she discussed the intersection of social work, political activism, art history, classics, archaeology, architecture, disability studies and beyond with her presentation, “A Seat at the Propylaia.”

Professor Pia closed out the year at home in Brooklyn, New York with her organization, Creating Legacies in community partnership hosting a toy distribution event. The holiday gift giveaway supported young survivors of gun violence and their families.

About Professor Pia Hargrove: New York licensed master social worker Pia Hargrove is an award-winning educator, speaker, activist and entrepreneur with over two decades of experience serving diverse communities. As a professor at New York University’s Silver School of Social Work she mentors and advises on the needs of immigrant communities and those reflective of the African diaspora. Outside the lecture hall, over 800,000 listeners tune into her monthly segment “Mental Health First Fridays,” on Caribbean Power Jam’s radio show, “The Reset.” Hargrove’s other speaking engagements include voicing the film “Semata,” for the international exhibit, “An Archaeology of Disability” in addition to appearing as a guest on podcasts and other online platforms. In 2012 she founded the non-profit organization Creating Legacies, which inspires community building through nurturing entrepreneurs and offering families diverse social and educational experiences. The following year, Hargrove became a children’s author publishing the book, Celebrate Smiles. As an activist, she ran for New York City Council in 2017 and continues community organizing through leadership in several civic organizations including the New York City Hate Crimes Review Panel.

About the Central United Youth Academy: Serving California Village, Trinidad and Tobago, the non-profit organization creates a safe environment for children to grow, thrive, and flourish while building community relationships. Programs encourage children to practice literacy skills with an emphasis on social emotional learning. The academy helps youth to express their emotional well-being, interpersonal relationships, and explore their passion and purpose through entrepreneurship.

