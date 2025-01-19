Eduardo Volpato Receives Lusophone Entrepreneur Trophy, Celebrating Innovation and Global Expansion in Business

Eduardo Volpato and his son, Eduardo Pires Volpato, celebrate receiving the Lusophone Entrepreneur Trophy in Lisbon, 2025.

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ceremony hosted by Record Europa Television Network, with the support of the Brazilian Embassy in Portugal, entrepreneur Eduardo Volpato was honored with the Lusophone Entrepreneur Trophy in recognition of his significant impact and contributions to entrepreneurship both in Brazil and Portugal.

Eduardo Volpato is the founder of the international brunch chain Seventh Brunch, which has become a global benchmark in the gastronomy sector. With a bold and innovative vision, he has ambitious plans for 2025, including opening new locations in strategic cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Miami, and New York. This expansion reflects his commitment to excellence and his ability to connect Lusophone culture with the international market.

Beyond his success in the gastronomic industry, Eduardo Volpato is also the founder of the renowned security company Volpato, a leading name in the Brazilian market. Additionally, he is the author of the best-selling book “Decida Vencer” (Decide to Win), which inspires leaders and entrepreneurs to reach their fullest potential through determination, faith, and strategic planning.

Currently based in Portugal, Eduardo is recognized for his unique ability to blend innovation, faith, and passion into his projects, transforming lives across industries, whether in security, gastronomy, or literature. His work embodies a relentless pursuit of impactful and meaningful experiences that foster authentic connections between people and cultures.

“Receiving the Lusophone Entrepreneur Trophy is an honor and an incentive to continue building bridges between Brazil, Portugal, and the world. I believe in the power of innovation and entrepreneurship as tools to transform lives and create opportunities,” Eduardo Volpato said during the event.

With Seventh Brunch, Eduardo has elevated the concept of brunch to new heights, integrating quality, sophistication, and hospitality in a welcoming environment. He has also expanded his reach into the burger segment with the Seventh Burger brand, further establishing himself as a visionary in the food industry.

The Lusophone Entrepreneur Trophy underscores Eduardo Volpato’s role as a prominent figure in the Lusophone business community, celebrating his dedication to building innovative and impactful ventures. His achievements not only inspire other entrepreneurs but also strengthen cultural and economic ties between Brazil and Portugal.

