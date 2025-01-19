Suspects Sought in Sheridan Road Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in an armed carjacking in Southeast.



On Thursday, July 18, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was standing outside of their vehicle, in the 2700 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24110287