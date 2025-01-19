PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release

January 17, 2025 Legarda pushes for food security anew following reports of rising hunger rate in Ph Senator Loren Legarda expressed concerns over recent reports highlighting a rising hunger rate among Filipinos nationwide, noting that it was the highest recorded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the survey published by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) on Tuesday, January 14, 25.9% of Filipino households admitted to experiencing hunger at least once in the past three months. Mindanao recorded the highest hunger rate at 30.3%, followed by Luzon at 25.3% and Visayas at 24.4%. Metro Manila recorded the hunger rate at 22.2%. In light of the country's growing food security issues, Legarda reiterated her strong commitment to developing additional programs to address food shortages and promote sustainable food systems across the nation. She emphasized the importance of a whole-of-government approach to ensuring greater access to food for Filipinos and reducing food waste. "The recent survey by the SWS is deeply alarming and serves as a wake-up call for those of us in public service. I have consistently advocated for our kababayan's overall health and welfare. As elected officials of this country, we must not turn a blind eye to this pressing social issue," Legarda conveyed. "I say this with conviction: Our responsibility is to ensure that no Filipino goes to bed hungry. No Filipino faces the shame of not having enough food on their dining table. We must see to it that food security becomes a reality in every household. Remember that our great nation cannot thrive if more and more Filipinos become hungry every single day," she added. As a four-term senator, Legarda has pushed for the passage of several bills that guarantee access of Filipinos to adequate food, even in the generations to come. The senator filed Senate Bill No. 240, or the Zero Food Waste Act of 2022, a measure intended to adopt a system that promotes food waste reduction. This also urged several government agencies to do a National Zero Food Waste Campaign and raise awareness on related issues. She also filed the Food Forest Gardening Act, which aims to promote agroforestry and give Filipino farmers a chance to cultivate low-maintenance food forests. Likewise, the senator continued to reiterate her unyielding support for local produce by bringing her initiative 'Bayong-All-You-Can' to the Senate for the past two years, wherein tons of fresh vegetables and other crops, brought directly from the farmers through Rural Rising Ph, were distributed to Senate employees. This project is anchored in various pieces of legislation she authored, including the Organic Agriculture Act, Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act, and the Rural Farm Schools Act. "I have always believed that food security is a strong foundation of a healthy and productive country. We must acknowledge the threat that this problem continues to pose to our society. Beyond sympathy, we must offer real and long-term solutions. We must continue investing in the Filipino people by guaranteeing them inclusive access to food," Legarda stressed. (30) Legarda muling isinulong ang seguridad sa pagkain kasunod ng mga ulat ng pagtaas ng hunger rate sa Pilipinas Ikinabahala ni Senador Loren Legarda ang ulat na nagpapakita ng tumataas na antas ng pagkagutom sa mga Pilipino sa buong bansa, na sinasabing pinakamataas mula nang magsimula ang COVID-19 noong 2020. Ayon sa survey na inilabas ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) noong nakaraang Martes, Enero 14, 25.9% ng mga Pilipino ang nagsabing nakararanas sila ng gutom isang beses sa nakalipas na tatlong buwan. Ang Mindanao ang nakapagtala ng pinakamataas na antas ng pagkagutom na pumalo sa 30.3%, na sinundan ng Luzon sa 25.3%, Visayas na nagtala ng 24.4%, at Metro Manila sa 22.2%. Dahil sa lumalalang isyu ukol sa seguridad sa pagkain sa bansa, muling ipinahayag ni Legarda ang kanyang pangako na patuloy na maglulunsad ng mga programa na naglalayong tugunan ang kakulangan sa pagkain at isulong ang 'sustainable' na sistema ng pagkain. Binigyang-diin niya ang kahalagahan ng 'whole-of-government approach' upang matiyak ang mas malawak na access ng mga Pilipino sa masustansiyang pagkain at mabawasan ang pagkaaksaya nito. "Ang survey ng SWS ay talagang nakababahala at nagsisilbing babala para sa ating mga nasa gobyerno. Sa mga nakaraang taon, ipinaglaban ko ang kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan. Bilang mga lingkod bayan, hindi natin maaaring balewalain ang isyung panlipunang ito na matagal nang nakaaapekto sa mga Pilipino sa nakalipas na maraming taon, maging dekada," pahayag ni Legarda. Dagdag pa niya, "Ang seguridad sa pagkain ay hindi lamang isang isyung pang-ekonomiya. Responsibiliad natin na tiyakin na walang Pilipino ang matutulog ng may kalam ang sikmura. Na walang Pilipino ang haharap sa kahihiyan ng hindi pagkakaroon ng wastong pagkain sa kanilang hapag. Dapat nating tiyakin na ang seguridad sa pagkain ay isang reyalidad sa bawat bahay. Tandaan natin na ang ating bansa ay hindi uunlad kung patuloy ang pagdami ng mga Pilipinong nagugutom." Bilang four-term senator, matagal nang ipinaglalaban ni Legarda ang pagpasa ng mga panukalang batas na magtitiyak sa mga Pilipino ng access sa masustansiyang pagkain, maging sa mga susunod na henerasyon. Noong mga nakaraang taon, inihain ni Legarda ang Senate Bill No. 240 o ang Zero Food Waste Act of 2022, na naglalayong magpatupad ng sistema na magpapababa sa pag-aksaya ng pagkain. Hinihikayat nito ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na magsagawa ng isang kampanya para sa Zero Food Waste at magbigay ng kaalaman sa kahalintulad na usapin. Bukod dito, iminungkahi din ng senadora ang Food Forest Gardening Act, na naglalayong isulong ang agroforestry at bigyan ang mga magsasaka ng pagkakaton na magtanim ng low-maintenance food forests. Gayundin, patuloy na ipinahayag ng senadora ang kanyang suporta sa mga lokal na produkto sa pamamagitan ng kanyang 'Bayong-All-You-Can' sa Senado at namahagi ng 2.5 toneladang mga sariwang gulay at iba pang mga pananim. Ang proyektong ito ay nakaangkla sa ibat ibang mga batas na kanyang ini-akda gaya ng Organic Agriculture Act, Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act, at Rural Farm Schools Act. Ang proyektong ito ay nakaangkla sa ibat ibang mga batas na kanyang ini-akda gaya ng Organic Agriculture Act, Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act, at Rural Farm Schools Act.

