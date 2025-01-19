Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Drug DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2000319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole                        

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1/18/25

INCIDENT LOCATION:  1043 VT 107, Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

 

ACCUSED:  Jesse Tibbits                                                

AGE:  45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:   Pomfret, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on VT 107 in Royalton. The operator was identified as Jesse Tibbits. Further Investigation on scene, to include standardized field sobriety tests, revealed signs of impairment. Tibbits was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks. He was cited and released to answer to the charge of DUI Drug on 4/1/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/25 at 0830 hours       

COURT: Windsor County Court

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Attached

 

 

 

 

