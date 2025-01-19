Royalton Barracks / Drug DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000319
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 1/18/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1043 VT 107, Royalton
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Jesse Tibbits
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on VT 107 in Royalton. The operator was identified as Jesse Tibbits. Further Investigation on scene, to include standardized field sobriety tests, revealed signs of impairment. Tibbits was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks. He was cited and released to answer to the charge of DUI Drug on 4/1/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Court
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
