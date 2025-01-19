Royalton Barracks / Drug DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2000319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1/18/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1043 VT 107, Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Jesse Tibbits

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on VT 107 in Royalton. The operator was identified as Jesse Tibbits. Further Investigation on scene, to include standardized field sobriety tests, revealed signs of impairment. Tibbits was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks. He was cited and released to answer to the charge of DUI Drug on 4/1/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Court

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.