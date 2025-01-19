Destina1 International Unveils Uniwave by Quantes Technology at 2025 PGA Show: "The Future of Sports Performance – Feeling is Believing"

Destina1 International will showcase its new product, Uniwave by Quantes Technology, at the 2025 PGA Show in Orlando.

The event, scheduled for January 21–24, will highlight Uniwave’s innovative solutions aimed at improving athletic performance, endurance, and overall wellness.

Uniwave by Quantes Technology is designed to help professional athletes and wellness enthusiasts by boosting energy levels, endurance, and recovery. Benefits include increased energy, better endurance, enhanced recovery, improved balance and coordination, sharper focus, and greater flexibility and strength.

Destina1 International welcomes golf professionals, industry experts, and wellness advocates to visit at the 2025 PGA Show. Personalized demonstrations and interactive sessions will be offered to showcase the technology's benefits.

Attendees will have the chance to see Uniwave by Quantes Technology in action through live demonstrations. These sessions will demonstrate how the system can help athletes improve their performance. Users can expect noticeable results in just seven seconds, enhancing energy, balance, and focus.

Dato’ Dr. Misbun Sidek, a well-known former badminton champion, stated, “The recovery and performance enhancements provided by this system can greatly benefit athletes at all levels.”

About Destina1 International

Established in 2012, Destina1 International is a global company focused on innovative wellness solutions. With operations in over 80 countries, the company is committed to promoting health and performance through technology-driven products.

Media Contact:

Mdm Nithiya Karunakaran

Group Chief Operating Officer

📧 nithiyaa90@destina1global.com

🌐 www.destina1.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.