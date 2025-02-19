My Sports Dietitian Partners with Get Recruited Consulting to Enhance Athlete Nutrition for College Football Prospects

Get Recruited Consulting

Providing college football prospects with personalized nutrition plans, expert guidance, and innovative tools to fuel their journey to success.

This partnership ensures athletes have the resources and nutrition expertise needed to maximize their performance and collegiate opportunities.” — Andrew Cohen

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Sports Dietitian (MSD), a leader in sports nutrition services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Get Recruited Consulting , a trusted name in the college football recruiting process. This collaboration will provide athletes working with Get Recruited Consulting with cutting-edge sports nutrition services designed to optimize their performance and prepare them for success on and off the field.With a shared commitment to athlete development, this partnership integrates MSD’s innovative Eat 2 Win app into Get Recruited Consulting comprehensive recruiting process. Athletes will gain access to personalized nutrition support from highly qualified Sports Dietitians, ensuring they are fueled to perform at their best during critical stages of recruitment.Through the Eat 2 Win app athletes will receive access to customized meal plans designed to meet their individual performance needs, direct communication with a dedicated Sports Dietitian, and advanced tools like nutrition trackers and educational resources. These features aim to equip athletes with the knowledge and support needed to maintain peak performance as they navigate the recruiting process and prepare for the demands of collegiate athletics.Quotes:“At Get Recruited Consulting, we believe in developing athletes from every angle,” said Andrew Cohen, President and Camp Director. “By partnering with My Sports Dietitian, we’re giving our athletes access to top-tier sports nutrition resources that will set them apart as they pursue their dreams of playing college football.”“This partnership with Get Recruited Consulting allows us to support athletes at a pivotal moment in their athletic careers,” said Ronnie Harper, CEO and Co-founder of My Sports Dietitian. “Nutrition plays a critical role in an athlete’s ability to stand out, and we’re excited to provide the tools and expertise to help these athletes thrive.”About My Sports DietitianMy Sports Dietitian is a team of Registered Sports Dietitians dedicated to helping athletes achieve peak performance through personalized nutrition strategies. MSD’s Eat 2 Win app offers meal plans, trackers, and access to expert guidance, providing athletes with the resources they need to excel.About Get Recruited ConsultingGet Recruited Consulting leverages over 150 years of combined coaching experience to guide football players through the college recruiting process. With a proven track record, extensive coaching contacts, and a hands-on approach, Get Recruited ensures 100% success for their clients.Contact:Andrew CohenPresident of Get Recruited and Camp Directorandrew.cohen@getrecruitedconsulting.com570-428-2872 (cell)

