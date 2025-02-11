My Sports Dietitian Partners with Louisiana Athletic Care to Elevate Athlete Nutrition and Performance

Eat 2 Win

NEW IBERIA, LA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Sports Dietitian (MSD), a leader in sports nutrition services, has announced a partnership with Louisiana Athletic Care (LAC), a trusted provider of comprehensive athletic training and healthcare services. This collaboration will provide athletes across Louisiana with innovative nutrition solutions designed to optimize performance, recovery, and overall well-being.Through the integration of MSD’s Eat 2 Win app , LAC athletes will gain access to personalized meal plans, advanced nutrition tracking tools, and direct support from experienced Sports Dietitians. Together, MSD and LAC are committed to equipping athletes with the resources they need to achieve their peak potential.Athletes using the Eat 2 Win app through LAC will receive:Customized meal plans tailored to their sport and goals, real-time in-app messaging with a dedicated Sports Dietitian, and trackers to monitor nutrition, hydration, and recovery. The app’s educational features provide insights into the impact of nutrition on performance, while gamification elements like leaderboards and rewards keep athletes motivated. Additionally, parents and athletic trainers can stay involved in the process to create a collaborative approach to athlete development.Quotes:“At Louisiana Athletic Care, we are committed to supporting every aspect of an athlete’s journey,” said Chad Arceneaux, CEO of Louisiana Athletic Care. “Our partnership with My Sports Dietitian allows us to deliver expert nutrition services that complement our athletic training programs, ensuring athletes are not only performing at their best but also building a foundation for long-term health.”“This collaboration with Louisiana Athletic Care represents an exciting step forward in expanding access to comprehensive athlete support,” said Ronnie Harper, CEO and Co-founder of My Sports Dietitian. “Together, we’re empowering athletes to take control of their nutrition and maximize their performance.”About My Sports DietitianMy Sports Dietitian (MSD) is a team of Registered Sports Dietitians dedicated to helping athletes achieve peak performance through personalized nutrition strategies. MSD’s Eat 2 Win app offers meal plans, trackers, and access to expert guidance, providing athletes with the resources they need to excel.About Louisiana Athletic CareLouisiana Athletic Care (LAC) is a leading provider of athletic training and healthcare services for athletes across Louisiana. With a team of experienced professionals, LAC focuses on injury prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation to help athletes stay healthy and perform at their best.Contact:Elizabeth Thomason, COOLouisiana Athletic Careelizabeth@laathleticcare.com

