Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,557 in the last 365 days.

My Sports Dietitian Partners with Louisiana Athletic Care to Elevate Athlete Nutrition and Performance

Eat 2 Win

Enhancing athlete performance and recovery through personalized nutrition plans, expert guidance, and the innovative Eat 2 Win app

NEW IBERIA, LA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Sports Dietitian (MSD), a leader in sports nutrition services, has announced a partnership with Louisiana Athletic Care (LAC), a trusted provider of comprehensive athletic training and healthcare services. This collaboration will provide athletes across Louisiana with innovative nutrition solutions designed to optimize performance, recovery, and overall well-being.

Through the integration of MSD’s Eat 2 Win app, LAC athletes will gain access to personalized meal plans, advanced nutrition tracking tools, and direct support from experienced Sports Dietitians. Together, MSD and LAC are committed to equipping athletes with the resources they need to achieve their peak potential.

Athletes using the Eat 2 Win app through LAC will receive:
Customized meal plans tailored to their sport and goals, real-time in-app messaging with a dedicated Sports Dietitian, and trackers to monitor nutrition, hydration, and recovery. The app’s educational features provide insights into the impact of nutrition on performance, while gamification elements like leaderboards and rewards keep athletes motivated. Additionally, parents and athletic trainers can stay involved in the process to create a collaborative approach to athlete development.

Quotes:
“At Louisiana Athletic Care, we are committed to supporting every aspect of an athlete’s journey,” said Chad Arceneaux, CEO of Louisiana Athletic Care. “Our partnership with My Sports Dietitian allows us to deliver expert nutrition services that complement our athletic training programs, ensuring athletes are not only performing at their best but also building a foundation for long-term health.”

“This collaboration with Louisiana Athletic Care represents an exciting step forward in expanding access to comprehensive athlete support,” said Ronnie Harper, CEO and Co-founder of My Sports Dietitian. “Together, we’re empowering athletes to take control of their nutrition and maximize their performance.”

About My Sports Dietitian
My Sports Dietitian (MSD) is a team of Registered Sports Dietitians dedicated to helping athletes achieve peak performance through personalized nutrition strategies. MSD’s Eat 2 Win app offers meal plans, trackers, and access to expert guidance, providing athletes with the resources they need to excel.

About Louisiana Athletic Care
Louisiana Athletic Care (LAC) is a leading provider of athletic training and healthcare services for athletes across Louisiana. With a team of experienced professionals, LAC focuses on injury prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation to help athletes stay healthy and perform at their best.

Contact:
Elizabeth Thomason, COO
Louisiana Athletic Care
elizabeth@laathleticcare.com

Ronnie Harper, CEO
My Sports Dietitian
+1 225-242-9244
email us here

Eat 2 Win

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

My Sports Dietitian Partners with Louisiana Athletic Care to Elevate Athlete Nutrition and Performance

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more