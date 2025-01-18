AMMWEC President Anila Ali Receives the Prestigious White Rose Society Award

AMMWEC President Anila Ali and Actress Patricia Heaton were the honored recipients of the White Rose Society's award.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) is proud to announce that our co-founder and president, Anila Ali , has been honored with the distinguished White Rose Society Award. This accolade, presented during the Lion of Judah conference, recognizes her tireless efforts in fostering unity, understanding, and solidarity with the Jewish community. You can view Ms. Ali’s acceptance speech here Anila Ali’s groundbreaking work exemplifies the mission of AMMWEC to build bridges among diverse communities and champion the values of mutual respect, empathy, and collaboration. Her commitment to addressing shared challenges and celebrating shared humanity has paved the way for meaningful dialogue and partnership between Muslim and Jewish communities worldwide.On receiving her award, Anila Ali remarked “I am deeply humbled and wish to dedicate the award to a fellow peacemaker, Vivian Silver who was brutally taken from us, but whose legacy will continue to inspire my work. It humbles me to be standing before women like Rachel Goldberg-Polin, who epitomizes what it means to exercise humanity in the face of darkness, and to stand before the world without hate in spite of it all.”This award is not just a personal honor but a testament to the power of unity and the enduring strength of interfaith relationships, and the staff at AMMWEC is incredibly humbled and encouraged by this recognition of Ms. Ali.The White Rose Society Award is named after the White Rose movement, a symbol of courage and resistance against hate and discrimination. At AMMWEC, the staff remains dedicated to creating a world where diverse communities stand together against hate and extremism.We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Anila Ali and express our deepest gratitude to the White Rose Society for highlighting her work. This moment inspires us to continue our mission of empowering women and fostering multifaith collaboration.

