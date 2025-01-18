St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3 and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4000440

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: January 17, 2025, at 2356 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving under the influence #3 and Driving with a criminally suspended license

ACCUSED: Karianne Scott

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 17, 2025, at approximately 2356 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the St. Johnsbury area when they observed a motorist commit a motor vehicle violation. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and met with the operator, Karianne Scott (46) of Wheelock, VT. While speaking with the operator, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Scott was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in addition to having a criminally suspended driver’s license. Scott was placed into custody and transported back to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on February 03, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111