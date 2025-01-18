Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,242 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3 and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4000440

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: January 17, 2025, at 2356 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving under the influence #3 and Driving with a criminally suspended license

 

ACCUSED: Karianne Scott                                                

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 17, 2025, at approximately 2356 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the St. Johnsbury area when they observed a motorist commit a motor vehicle violation. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and met with the operator, Karianne Scott (46) of Wheelock, VT. While speaking with the operator, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Scott was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in addition to having a criminally suspended driver’s license. Scott was placed into custody and transported back to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on February 03, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 at 0830 hours.            

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3 and Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more