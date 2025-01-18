St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3 and Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4000440
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: January 17, 2025, at 2356 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Driving under the influence #3 and Driving with a criminally suspended license
ACCUSED: Karianne Scott
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 17, 2025, at approximately 2356 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the St. Johnsbury area when they observed a motorist commit a motor vehicle violation. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and met with the operator, Karianne Scott (46) of Wheelock, VT. While speaking with the operator, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Scott was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in addition to having a criminally suspended driver’s license. Scott was placed into custody and transported back to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on February 03, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5 Ste 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Tel: 802-748-3111
