Stepping up to the plate for PEI baseball 

CANADA, January 17 - A new baseball park and recreation venue will enhance baseball and other outdoor activities for Islanders, as well as provide economic benefits from hosting tournaments and other events.

Located at the Mill River Resort, Baseball PEI named the park in honor of Don McDougall, a key figure in establishing the Toronto Blue Jays and known for his passion for baseball and dedication to his community. Buck Martinez, Blue Jays announcer and former professional baseball player, is visiting PEI for the celebration and to honour his good friend and former colleague.

Funding for the new park includes $667,885 from the Province’s Rural Growth Initiative, $430,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Innovative Communities Fund, and $250,000 each from 2023 Canada Games Legacy Fund and Jays Care Foundation. Additionally, Mill River Resort is donating the land, while Baseball PEI will be raising $360,000 through donations and sponsorships.

Some highlights of Don McDougall Park include a fenced turf baseball field, dugouts, bullpens, plus a 600-metre walking track, and two outdoor green gym spaces. Baseball PEI will be able to host large-scale ball tournaments, drawing attention and visitors to PEI as a premier travel destination. Baseball PEI is aiming to throw the first pitch in August 2025.

Quotes:

“This baseball park will bring people together, forging social bonds within our communities, among youth, friends, and families, while also attracting visitors to the province. Giving youth the opportunity to play sports is essential for their growth. As baseball’s popularity continues to rise in West Prince, supporting the game and the athletes it nurtures becomes even more important. I am proud to stand with all the dedicated and passionate partners who are making this project a reality.” – Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson, on behalf of the Honourable Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture “Our youth are excited to have a modern sports facility to play out their dreams, be active, and create lifelong bonds with one another. Social infrastructure like this supports our growing population, encourages more visitation, and offers new event opportunities for surrounding communities.” – Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont “Jays Care is thrilled to support the creation of Don McDougall Park through our program Field Of Dreams made possible by TD. This state-of-the-art, accessible facility will help grow the game of baseball, inspire the next generation of players, and give kids across Western Prince Edward Island the opportunity to learn, play, and grow with members of their community. Congratulations to Baseball PEI, we can’t wait to see this incredible project come to life.” – Shari Ralph, Director, Finance and Operations, Jays Care Foundation “When the Canada Games Legacy Fund was created in 2023, its mandate was to enhance the legacies of past Games in a way that benefits sports throughout Prince Edward Island. With the Don McDougall Park, we certainly feel it will strengthen baseball in the Island and function as a recreational centre that can be enjoyed by all residents of western PEI.” – Wayne Carew, 2023 Canada Games Legacy Fund “Baseball has always been a huge passion of mine. We are so delighted to enhance the sport for western PEI with this project. I am incredibly grateful for everyone who has worked on this and excited for what the future brings. This new facility will give the opportunity for players, coaches and spectators to enjoy baseball, keep healthy, and develop life-long friendships with their peers.” – Don McDougall, Mill River Resort owner and Toronto Blue Jays Founder “It gives me great pleasure to come to beautiful PEI and celebrate the announcement of the Don McDougall Park. Don has been a very good friend of mine for many years and has always been an amazing advocate for baseball. I am very happy for the residents of PEI, as they will be getting a breathtaking facility to enjoy the greatest game in the world. Don’s contributions to the city of Toronto by being part of the creation of the Blue Jays have been nothing but monumental. Seeing him give back to his home province is a testament to his love of community and sport.” – Buck Martinez, Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster and former Major League Baseball player “We are deeply grateful for the many generous contributions from our community and partners, whose support makes all the difference. Don and Marion McDougall’s donation of the land is a game-changer, providing Baseball PEI the foundation to grow our beloved sport more than ever. We’re so excited for the future of our sport and, most importantly, the joy and happiness this will give our players and supporters.” – Nicole Ready-Doucette, President of Baseball PEI Development Inc., Vice President of Western Baseball PEI, and Director of 13U Baseball for Baseball PEI



Media contacts:

Dan Hodgson

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

902-218-4069

danmhodgson@gov.pe.ca



April Gallant

Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

902 314-2753

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.