CBP officers discover liquid methamphetamine in vehicle’s gas tank

CBP officers seized liquid meth they found in a vehicle's gas tank.

CALEXICO, Calif.  — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Calexico East Port of Entry discovered liquid methamphetamine concealed in the gas tank of a vehicle.

On Saturday, at approximately 2:50 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 52-year-old female driver and 46-year-old male passenger in a 2002 SUV applying for admission into the United States. Following a cursory inspection, CBP officers referred the travelers and vehicle to secondary for further examination.

In secondary, non-intrusive technology was employed to perform a comprehensive scan of the vehicle. CBP officers observed irregularities in the vehicle’s gas tank area and radioed for assistance. A CBP K-9 unit responded and screened the vehicle, alerting officers to the presence of narcotics.

A total of 254.85 pounds of gasoline was extracted from the vehicle’s gas tank. CBP officers tested the contents, which resulted positive for methamphetamine.

“Drug traffickers will go to great lengths in their attempts to deceive our officers,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “I’m proud of our highly trained officers working diligently every day to combat these dangerous drugs that have claimed so many lives.”

CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics. The driver and passenger were detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

