Douglas County Residents Invited to Attend Flood Map Open House

CHICAGO — FEMA and Douglas County officials invite residents to join the Open House in Superior on Thursday, January 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM to learn about flood risk and flood insurance after the release of preliminary flood maps.

Homeowners, renters and business owners in Douglas County are encouraged to attend and meet with experts one-on-one to view their own addresses on the new maps. They’ll learn about the mapping process, their specific flood risk and ways to help prevent flood loss. Residents can view and download preliminary versions of the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report and the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) here.

WHAT: Douglas County—Flood Map Open House

WHEN: Thursday, January 23, 2025, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM

WHERE: Douglas County Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street, Room 270,

Superior, WI 54880

Once in effect, the maps will inform flood insurance rates and local floodplain management rules adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA urges public officials to use the maps to help plan and prepare communities to quickly respond to and recover from future extreme weather events.

If you need a reasonable accommodation (sign language interpreters, Braille, CART, etc.), please send an email to FEMA-Region5-FloodInsuranceOutreach@fema.dhs.gov at least 48 hours before the event. Last minute requests will be accepted but may not be possible to fulfill.

For Open House questions, reach out to fema-r5-map@fema.dhs.gov. For media questions, reach out to the FEMA Region 5 News Desk at FEMA-R5-News-Desk@fema.dhs.gov.