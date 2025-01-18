Concierge Auctions: Bidding Now Open for Day Two of Arizona Car Week Sales, Closing Live at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort

‘Saddleridge’, 7620 and 7540 North Red Ledge Drive, Paradise Valley, Phoenix Area, Arizona 15275 North Silent Vista Court, Marana, Tucson Area, Arizona 1501 Oak Haven Lane, Wanship, Near Park City, Utah

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that bidding is officially open for marquee real estate offerings included in day two of the firm’s live auctions during Arizona Car Week. Showcasing a tailored selection of car collector properties to the most discerning automobile connoisseurs, bidding has commenced via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live on 24 January at Andaz Scottsdale Resort. This event will come the day following Concierge’s inaugural sale with RM Sotheby’s.

"Combining the thrill of Arizona Car Week with the elegance of our luxury residential real estate offerings provides a distinctive platform to showcase refinement and excellence," said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "This powerful synergy bridges two exceptional worlds for an unmatched collector experience, and we look forward to an exciting conclusion to our two days of sales at such a world-renowned luxury event.”

‘Saddleridge’, 7620 and 7540 North Red Ledge Drive, Paradise Valley, Phoenix Area, Arizona

Listed for $11.8 million by Mike Santistevan and Mary Jo Santistevan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

Current High Bid: US$3 million

Perched atop the two highest-view lots in Paradise Valley, this dual-lot estate presents an unmatched opportunity to create a desert masterpiece on over 16 acres of breathtaking terrain. Selling collectively, the lots provide uninterrupted panoramic vistas encompassing Camelback Mountain, the downtown Phoenix skyline, and the vast Sonoran Desert. Build upon your wildest vision or use the thoughtfully designed plans for each lot featuring sophisticated architectural details by Ivan Shongov and exceptional craftsmanship by Kurt Holland. The unapproved plans for these ultra-private estates boast a cantilevered negative-edge pool with a glass floor, a 3,000-bottle wine room, a professional gym, a stunning atrium lobby with a circular glass elevator, and more. Whether retractable glass walls opening to expansive terraces or the rooftop retreat, any feature can be created and customized to harmonize luxury with the natural beauty of Arizona’s iconic landscape. Minutes from world-class golf courses, fine dining, and vibrant Scottsdale and Phoenix culture, this property redefines desert living.

15275 North Silent Vista Court, Marana, Tucson Area, Arizona

Listed for $2.9 million by Pamela Knox of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate - SJ Fowler and Sandy Northcutt of Long Realty Company

Current High Bid: US$1.9 million

An extraordinary Mediterranean masterpiece meticulously crafted by Alan Roberts with interiors by Lori Carroll, this architectural marvel celebrates the dramatic Arizona landscape. Perched on one-and-a-half acres, the estate commands panoramic views of soaring saguaros and monumental mountain ranges. Twelve-foot handcrafted metal doors open to an impressive gathering room defined by arched windows and a dramatic fireplace. European-inspired details emerge through Florentine ceiling techniques, cantera stone elements, and exquisite natural stone flooring. A resort-caliber veranda embraces the entire property, transforming outdoor living into an art form. The sparkling pool, spa, fully equipped outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, and fire pit create an unparalleled entertainment environment. Viking professional appliances, a one-thousand bottle wine cellar, and meticulously designed spaces elevate every moment of extraordinary desert living.

1501 Oak Haven Lane, Wanship, Near Park City, Utah

Listed for $4.75 million by Ravath Pok and Joan Pok of Realty ONE Group Signature

Current High Bid: US$2.3 million

An extraordinary mountain estate commanding 21 pristine acres in coveted Wanship, this magnificent residence redefines luxury mountain living with unparalleled amenities and spectacular views. The grand entrance sets a tone of timeless elegance with soaring twenty-foot ceilings, marble flooring, and a sweeping staircase leading to sophisticated living spaces. Automotive enthusiasts will discover a paradise with the ability to accommodate up to sixty vehicles between the massive fourteen-car garage and additional secured parking areas. This estate was crafted for grand entertaining, featuring four full kitchens, multiple wet bars, and expansive outdoor spaces that capture cool mountain breezes and panoramic vistas. From the primary suite with its two-story closet to the lower level's private basketball court and theater, every detail has been meticulously curated to create an extraordinary mountain sanctuary.

