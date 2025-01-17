Submit Release
Honoring Dr. King: A Commitment to Justice and Equity in Boston

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” This quote resonates deeply in the City of Boston, which continues to strive for equity and justice.

Dr. King’s unwavering commitment to nonviolent activism led to monumental achievements, including the Civil Rights Movement and the advocacy for nonviolent resistance to segregation, discrimination, and racial injustice. He earned his Ph.D. from Boston University, where he met his wife, Coretta Scott King. Today, a statue in Boston Common serves as a reminder of his enduring faith and belief in a brighter future.

While Dr. King’s challenges are rooted in history, they continue to manifest in Boston today. In a resolution introduced by Councilor Worrell, he expressed his commitment to addressing inequities in the city by using data to identify areas where accountability is most needed.

This Council adopted a resolution recognizing January 20, 2025 as Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Boston.

