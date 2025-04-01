Mental Health and Self Care in April

This April, we wish to take the time to focus on mental health wellness and recovery, with a focus on resiliency. This has been reported to be a rough winter for mental health. The beginning of the warmer spring months is often linked to improved mood due to increased outdoor time, daylight hours, and increase in social and outdoor activities. However for many the onset of spring weather can be linked to increased rates of depression and anxiety as well. In light of this, we wanted to offer some ideas for self care in the spring to come, but first, we wanted to highlight two major mental health observances.

April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which focuses on resources, education and community support for those who have suffered sexual assault. Sexual violence is unfortunately commonly experienced by many within their lifetime, as shown by statistics aggregated by the Rape and Incest National Network (RAINN), with an estimated 433,000 male and female survivors of rape in the United States each year. It is important for survivors to have access to community support and the resources they need, as well as for the surrounding community to help spread awareness, prevention, and empathy for survivors. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center offers this education, prevention and protection resource page for more, and RAINN’s 24/7 sexual assault hotline is available at 1800-656-4673 for anyone who needs immediate support.

We also want to recognize National Semicolon Day, observed each year on April 16, as a unique celebration and advocacy day that utilizes the semicolon as a symbol of resilience in mental health. The founder of Project Semicolon, the nonprofit established around the idea, helped begin this day of recognition in 2013 to raises awareness about mental health issues following her own experiences. The semicolon as a symbol reflects the core idea that mental health struggles can be part of a larger ongoing narrative, and that a difficult or traumatic event is not the end; it represents a choice to continue their story, and to foster connections and support with others through that resiliency.

If you are reading this and have found yourself struggling with your mental health in any way, we encourage you to start by checking in on yourself every day for at least a few minutes, beginning with physical sensations. Are you noticing tightness in your chest? Have you had any difficulty focusing at home or at work day to day? Have you been experiencing sleep interruptions or struggling to fall asleep at all? Are you experiencing unwanted vivid memories or images, leading to anxious thoughts? If you are experiencing any combination of these feelings, it may be beneficial to consider some targeted self-care. We recommend starting with the following:

Monitor your diet and water intake. People often seek comfort in starch and sugar heavy foods when stressed, which can fuel more fatigue and anxiety. Eating well and staying hydrated Exercise is always beneficial as well. Regular physical activity, from running and weightlifting to a straightforward 30 minute walk, will raise your energy level and your capacity for coping with stress. City of Boston Employees should be sure to check out the Boston Wellness Portal and Burnalong pages for recipes, free classes, and more.

Practice a breathing exercise. We recommend 5-10 minutes of this method , which can calm racing thoughts and lower your heart rate. Other anxiety reduction and grounding exercises at home can include wrapping yourself in a blanket for a length of 5-10 minutes, grounding your feet into a soft rug or bathmat.

Remember to complete your yearly checkup with your primary care provider. Sometimes mental health problems can be rooted in illness, chronic health issues, or even environmental factors such as allergies, and it is always beneficial to get a check up. Your PCP can also assist in referring you to other providers if needed.

Schedule personal time. For some, work can be a helpful distraction or area to focus, for others a period of rest can be a helpful way to focus on a healing activity.

Every year beginning in 2022, the City of Boston promotes its own day to support and celebrate its residents’ resiliency with One Boston Day , featuring community events and recommended acts of kindness. We encourage you to look into these events, as well as other volunteer opportunities, as both a self-care activity and a means of contributing to and celebrating your home.

If the feelings are persistent, it may be beneficial to consider a conversation with a mental health practitioner. The City of Boston Employee Assistance Program (EAP) has counselors that can help evaluate you and help you process the feelings you are experiencing. If needed, we can assist in referrals to long-term therapists and other support services as well. If you are not sure you wish to speak to a counselor directly, be sure to check out the EAP Resource List for other options.

From all of us at the EAP, have a safe and healthy April.