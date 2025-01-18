Re: US Route 7 Pittsford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is CLOSED in the area of Kendall Hill Rd in Pittsford due to a traffic hazard.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

