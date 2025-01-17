8th of March Institute delivers 17,300 signatures for petition "Stop the sale of illegal firecrackers"

SLOVENIA, January 17 - The campaign aims to raise awareness about the danger of firecracker use, both to people and animals, and put an immediate end to the illegal sale of firecrackers. With its petition, the 8th of March Institute highlights the need for additional measures and control over the accessibility of such products.

The Prime Minister, who actively supported the campaign "Firecrackers? No, thanks!" last December, thanked the NGO representatives for their initiative and successful collection of signatures. He will submit the signatures to the Minister of the Interior, who is the competent authority on this matter.