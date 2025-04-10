Prime Minister Robert Golob: EUR 42 million in investments for the Oncology Institute

SLOVENIA, April 10 - In a press statement following the visit, Prime Minister Golob emphasised that the Government had approved investment funds of EUR 42 million, which will be used to build a new extension and upgrade the Ljubljana Oncology Institute. "The most important news today is that the funds have been secured, the building permit is final, and the first tender for contractors will be launched next month," the Prime Minister said. He added that discussions had also focused on addressing the long-term spatial constraints of the entire area, with debate on this still ongoing.

He also noted that discussions were also taking place on the amendment to the Health Services Act. "I was very reassured and satisfied to hear that no major complications are expected at the Oncology Institute in Ljubljana and that there is no particular concern among the employees about the amendment to the Health Services Act," added Prime Minister Golob.

He reaffirmed that this Government had committed itself at the beginning of its mandate to making healthcare reform a top priority. "Our sole priority is the interest of the patient and the strengthening of the public healthcare system. The way to achieve this is lies in a clear demarcation between private and public healthcare, which is what the amendment to the Health Services Act brings. I expect that there will be some resistance, including from interest groups," said the Prime Minister. He added, "We will persevere on this path because we know that this is the best possible way for patients to get the best quality service in the public healthcare system."

In a statement, Zlata Štiblar Kisić, Director of the Oncology Institute in Ljubljana, said, "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Robert Golob, Minister of Health Valentina Prevolnik Rupel, Acting Director of the Office for the Monitoring, Quality and Investments in Healthcare Ivan Osrečki, and all those who devoted their time and energy to ensuring that we were able to secure this funding. Believe me, it was not easy. It required a fight, but that fight delivered results. And for us, that result is a victory.” She added that today marked the cut-off day for securing the funds for the patients treated by the Oncology Institute, their relatives and also the staff of the Institute. Construction works are expected to begin later this year.