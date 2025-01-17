Walters Congratulates Oklahoma Winners of Nation's Highest Honors for Teachers of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement highlighting the Oklahoma winners of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). This is one of the highest awards an educator can receive.

“We have some of the best teachers in the nation in Oklahoma, and we are recruiting more every day. With the adoption of our new science standards, Oklahoma will lead the nation in science education. I am proud of the work these recipients have done to bring innovative solutions to the science and math classroom and help every Oklahoma student achieve academic success."

The awardees are:

Emily Harris, Stillwater Public Schools

Charity Hobbs, North Rock Creek High School

Rebecka Peterson, Union Public Schools

Amanda Tuttle, Yukon Public Schools

Heather Voss, Francis Tuttle Tech

Rachel Welch, Glenpool Public Schools

Each awardee receives a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, and join a national cohort of award-winning teachers, providing opportunities to impact teaching on a state and national scale. The recognition events may include professional development opportunities and discussions with policymakers on improving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.