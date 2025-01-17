Walters Statement on Administrative Rules Hearing New Rules Will Protect Students and Taxpayers

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement regarding today’s public comment hearing on pending administrative rules changes:

“Today’s hearing is a great step forward in the process that will lead to new rules in place to protect Oklahoma students. Not only do our rules serve Oklahoma taxpayers, but they will help ensure resources are directed to the students who need them most.

Because of the Biden administration’s yearslong failure at the border, hardworking Oklahomans deserve to know how much they are spending to comply with the federal government’s unfunded mandates. Additionally, our new rules require reporting on any school employee that resigns or is not re-employed due to suspicion of abuse of a student.

We are also moving forward with new rules that ensure teachers have the same knowledge of American history and government as we require of new citizens, and students have the unfettered right to show and display the American flag at school.

I am excited to continue moving these rules through the process of gaining legislative approval and I am confident the Legislature will agree with our common sense approach.”