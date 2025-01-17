Governor Hobbs Proposes Major Investments to Strengthen the Arizona Department of Public Safety with 2026 Executive Budget

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) has announced details of proposed investments included in Governor Katie Hobbs’ Executive Budget for Fiscal Year 2026. These initiatives aim to enhance the well-being of Arizona residents, improve emergency response capabilities, and bolster public safety statewide.

Key highlights of the proposed budget include:

Pay Increases and Support for Law Enforcement: A proposed 5% salary increase for state troopers, totaling $5.9 million in ongoing funding, is aimed at improving recruitment and retention. Additionally, the budget proposes a significant increase in uniform allowances for public safety personnel and funding to provide two more full-time employees to the Department’s Employee Assistance Program.

$788,000 is proposed to add nine new call-taker positions at Phoenix and Tucson dispatch centers, improving response times and emergency service efficiency. Combating Arizona’s Fentanyl Epidemic: The proposed budget allocates $10 million to support drug interdiction efforts in border communities, including $5 million in ongoing funding and $5 million in one-time funding to the AZDPS’ Local Border Support special line item. These funds will provide grants to law enforcement agencies for drug interdiction initiatives in border communities, bringing the total FY 2026 investment to $23.2 million. Additionally, $1 million in one-time American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds is proposed for a statewide fentanyl awareness and education campaign in collaboration with state and federal partners.

Proposed investments include $11.2 million to upgrade aging electrical systems at the AZDPS Phoenix headquarters compound, ensuring safety and efficiency. The plan also allocates $8.7 million to replace outdated patrol and non-patrol vehicles, $1.3 million for upgrades to the state’s public safety communications backbone, $2 million to replace offices in Payson and Sanders, and $693,000 for essential maintenance on AZDPS aircraft. These investments aim to ensure troopers have reliable tools for their missions and that emergency communication systems remain robust statewide for all the agencies that utilize them. Support for Crime Victims: $9.3 million in federal ARPA funds in FY 2026, providing grants to local organizations that offer services to help individuals and families recover and heal. A similar amount of Arizona state funds is projected for FY 2027 and beyond.

“Governor Hobbs’ proposed budget highlights her dedication to public safety and the people of Arizona,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS. “These initiatives, if approved, will ensure our department has the resources needed to address critical challenges and improve service to the community. On behalf of the AZDPS, I thank Governor Hobbs for her leadership and unwavering support for public safety.”

While the Executive Budget represents a comprehensive plan to strengthen public safety, the proposed investments are subject to legislative approval. The AZDPS remains committed to working with state leaders to prioritize these critical needs.

For more information about the Arizona Department of Public Safety and its initiatives, please visit www.azdps.gov.