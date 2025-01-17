Submit Release
[U.S.] Supreme Court Upholds Law Requiring TikTok's Divestiture or Shutdown

In an unsigned opinion, the court said the law serves the “important” government interest of preventing China from having access to user data about the platform’s 170 million U.S. users in light of TikTok’s ownership by Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance.

