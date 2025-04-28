Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,513 in the last 365 days.

Executives Can Be Held Personally Liable in Suit Over Company’s False Tax Returns—C.A.

Top-level executives of a technology company were properly held personally liable, in a civil action by an individual, for filing false financial returns, Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held, rejecting their contention that only the company was the “filer” and it therefore solely bore responsibility for fraudulent representations as to the nature of a pay-off pursuant to a settlement agreement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Executives Can Be Held Personally Liable in Suit Over Company’s False Tax Returns—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more