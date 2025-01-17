Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Internal Inquiry Regarding Former Senator Robert Menendez

Following the unsealing of the indictment brought against former Senator Robert Menendez by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, I announced that this office would conduct an internal inquiry to determine whether the indictment implicated any representative of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, or the Department of Law and Public Safety more broadly, in wrongful conduct. That inquiry has found no misconduct on the part of any past or present member of the Office. Despite Mr. Menendez’s attempts to interfere with criminal matters handled by this Office, he was ultimately unsuccessful.

The work done by the men and women of the Department of Law and Public Safety is some of the most critical and sensitive work being done to promote public safety in this country. The people who do this work are dedicated public servants driven to help others, pursue justice, and to do the right thing. As the head of this department, it is my job – just as it was the job of everyone who held this position before me – to shield this Department from all external influences so that the people who work here can do their jobs in service to the residents of New Jersey without fear or favor. And that is what we continue to do every day.

In particular, I want to commend former Attorneys General Gurbir Grewal and Andrew Bruck for their many years of selfless service to the people of this State. They were — and are — exemplary public servants.

