New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces March 2025 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the February 2025 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Casino Win for the nine casino hotels was $230.9 million for March 2025, reflecting a decrease of 3.7% when compared to $239.8 million reported for March 2024. Year-to-date Casino Win was $644.4 million through March 2025, reflecting a decrease of 1.8% compared to the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/

Internet Gaming Win:

Internet Gaming Win for the casinos and their partners was $243.9 million for March 2025, reflecting growth of 23.7% when compared to $197.2 million reported for March 2024. Year-to-date Internet Gaming Win was $673.3 million through March 2025, reflecting growth of 19.6% when compared to $562.8 million for the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Internet Gaming Gross Revenue Reports are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue for the casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $71.3 million for March 2025, reflecting a decrease of 20.5% when compared to $89.7 million reported for March 2024. Year-to-date Sports Wagering Gross Revenue was $267.1 million through March 2025, reflecting a decrease of 18.6% when compared to $328.0 million reported for the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Sports Wagering Tax Returns are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue for the casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $546.1 million for March 2025, reflecting 3.7% growth when compared to $526.6 million reported for March 2024. Year-to-date Total Gaming Revenue was $1.58 billion through March 2025, reflecting 2.5% growth when compared to $1.55 billion reported for the prior year-to-date period. Total Gross Revenue Taxes were $59.8 million for March 2025 and $175.2 million for the year-to-date through March 2025.

