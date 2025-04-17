Statement by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on SCOTUS Decision to Grant Oral Argument on Birthright Citizenship

TRENTON — After the Supreme Court of the United States granted oral arguments on the Trump Administration’s attempt to unconstitutionally terminate birthright citizenship, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, who is co-leading a multi-state lawsuit with the Attorneys General of California and Massachusetts against this unlawful action, issued the following statement.

“President Trump’s attempt to terminate birthright citizenship is blatantly unconstitutional, which is why every court to date has rejected his Administration’s filings. We fought to prevent this unlawful order from stripping American citizenship from hundreds of thousands of Americans born across this country. Birthright citizenship was enshrined in the Constitution in the wake of the Civil War, is backed by a long line of Supreme Court precedent and ensures that something as fundamental as American citizenship cannot be turned on or off at the whims of a single man. We look forward to presenting our arguments to the Supreme Court in May.”

###