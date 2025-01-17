EPA expands investigation into debris balls on beaches

EPA Director of Operations, Adam Gilligan said a team of technical experts in pollution matters and specialist investigators are exploring all lines of enquiry including potential connections between the various incidents.

“Investigating pollution incidents from unknown sources is incredibly challenging, but we will work with other government agencies and examine all potential sources with site visits commencing today,” Mr Gilligan said.

“This will include possible land-based causes such as Sydney Water’s sewerage system, stormwater systems, as well as sea-borne sources such as a cruise ship or other vessels. We’re also looking into potential illegal trade waste discharge into stormwater.

“We are also undertaking the same chemical analysis of debris balls found this week on the Northern Beaches, as was conducted on debris balls found on other beaches across NSW. Preliminary results will be provided as soon as they are available.”

Extensive chemical analysis of debris balls found on Eastern suburbs’ beaches in October last year found they contained mainly fatty acids, and other materials, including human hair, various fibres and bacteria which are commonly associated with wastewater.

Petroleum hydrocarbons, similar to intermediate or heavy fuel oils often used in shipping, were also detected.

The community is reminded to avoid touching debris balls or any pollution on their beaches and to immediately report new finds to their local council or the EPA’s Environment Line on 131 555.

The EPA is continuing to provide guidance to councils on the safe management and disposal of waste on beaches.

While decisions regarding beach closures fall under the jurisdiction of local councils, the EPA continues to offer advice and assistance to support their efforts.