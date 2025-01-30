New 190NM Torque E-MTB Motor

Powerful E-Bike Motor 190NM Torque Optibike RIOT with Powerstorm HT motor

The 190NM of torque on the PowerStorm HT allows riders to climb steeper hills and experience a new level of E-MTB riding.” — Jim Turner (Optibike Founder)

PAONIA, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike, a leading manufacturer of high-performance e-bikes, is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation - the 2025 Powerstorm HT Class 1 E-Bike motor. This groundbreaking motor boasts an impressive torque output of 190 Newton-meters (Nm), setting a new standard for e-bike performance.

The motor also features instant engagement from the utilization of a motorcycle style clutch. The instant engagement of the motor gives for more precise control and allows riders to ride in control with the 190NM of torque.

With the rise in popularity of e-bikes, Optibike recognized the need for a motor that could deliver unmatched power and performance. After years of research and development, the Powerstorm motor was born.

The Powerstorm HT It offers over twice the torque of the Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a staggering 85 Nm more than the DGI Avinox motor, making it the most powerful e-bike motor on the market.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 2025 Powerstorm HT Class 1 E-Bike motor to our customers," said Jim Turner, CEO of Optibike. "This motor truly redefines what is possible with e-bike technology. It provides instant engagement and an unparalleled riding experience, making it the perfect choice for both casual riders and serious cyclists."

The Powerstorm motor is designed to provide a smooth and seamless riding experience, with instant engagement and no lag time. With the higher torque, riders can climb steeper hills. The higher torque is also an advantage for heavier riders, that wish to keep up with lighter riders riding the lower torque E-Bikes.

Optibike's 2025 Powerstorm HT Class 1 E-Bike motor is now available exclusively on the Optibike RIOT Class 1 E-MTB for purchase on their website. With this new motor, Optibike continues to solidify its position as a leader in high-performance e-bike technology. For more information, visit www.optibike.com

Performance Comparison

Optibike Powerstorm Motor: 190 Nm

Bosch Performance Line CX Motor: 85 Nm

DGI Avinox Motor: 105 Nm

Founded in Boulder, Colorado, Optibike has been at the forefront of e-bike innovation for over two decades. Known for its advanced technology, superior craftsmanship, and commitment to performance, Optibike continues to push the boundaries of what e-bikes can achieve.

45% Grade Hill CLimb

