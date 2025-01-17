Altamont, Tennessee Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud in Warren County

NASHVILLE—Today, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 38-year-old Crystal Myers of Altamont, Tennessee.

Myers was convicted of one count of TennCare fraud and one count of Theft of Services for misrepresenting that she had custody of her two children so that she could receive TennCare benefits for herself.

Had Ms. Myers provided accurate information regarding her lack of custody of her children, she would have been deemed ineligible to qualify for and receive TennCare benefits.

Myers has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution of $12,339.06, which included a fraud fine of $50 and a $75 payment to the “Economic Crime Fund.”

Warren County District Attorney General Chris Stanford prosecuted Myers’ case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Felicia B. Walkup.

“Failure to provide complete and accurate information when applying for TennCare benefits is a crime,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “Whenever the OIG becomes aware of a situation of this type, we will investigate the information to protect the TennCare program. In this case, Ms. Myers was found to have misrepresented her household composition by claiming to have custody of her two children.”

Tennesseans can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, emailing Tenncare.Fraud@tn.gov or through the Office of Inspector General website.

###