DHS Strengthened and Innovated, Leveraged New Partnerships, and Invested in the Workforce to Tackle Today’s Threats
United States More Prepared to Handle Terrorism and Targeted Violence, Manage the Border and Handle Global Migration, Natural Disasters, Cybersecurity Threats, and Other Emerging Threats
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Homeland Security is the third largest department in the federal government and interacts more with the American public on a daily basis than any other government entity. Founded in 2003 to protect the homeland from foreign terrorism, its mission has expanded dramatically to meet increasingly evolving threats. In addition to the threat of foreign terrorism, the Department confronted the growing threat of domestic violent extremists – individuals radicalized to violence by ideologies of hate, anti-government sentiments, and personal grievances; the beginnings of what would quickly develop post COVID-19 pandemic into the largest displacement of people in the world since World War II; the scourge of opioids and particularly fentanyl, which had caused more than 57,000 overdose deaths in the year prior; the sophistication and amassed power of transnational criminal and human smuggling organizations that operated throughout the hemisphere and now across the world; the malicious actions from China, Russia, Iran, and other adverse nation states that targeted the homeland, including cyberattacks, influence operations, and transnational repression; the unprecedented health and societal impacts of the first pandemic in 100 years; the increasing severity and frequency of extreme weather events reflecting the cataclysmic impacts of climate change; the explosion of online child sexual exploitation and abuse; and more.
Under the leadership of Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the Department met the unprecedented range of threats and challenges by building new capabilities and expanding and strengthening existing ones; deepening and broadening partnerships with the private sector, state and local authorities across the country, civil society, and allies around the world; innovating and improving operations to better serve the American public and reach people where they are; and investing with historic focus in the well-being of the DHS workforce. Taken together, these changes have transformed the Department and its ability to protect the American people from the threats that lie ahead.
Met the Challenges of a Heightened and Dynamic Terrorism Threat Environment by Building and Strengthening Key Partnerships, Expanding Information Sharing, and Implementing New Approaches
- Improved screening and vetting: Took significant steps to transform the way sensitive or classified information is available to operators, such as by making classified vetting available to Border Patrol Agents in the field for real-time vetting of certain nationals for the first time ever. Enhanced DHS screening and vetting processes to identify and apply the most up-to-date information and intelligence in immigration adjudicative decisions. Increased capabilities to perform continuous vetting processes for non-citizens to identify any new information identifying national security or public safety threats. Expanded the number of countries that participate in biometric sharing and screening platforms from 11 to 21. Expanded vetting for worldwide refugee processing, affirmative asylum processing, and visas worldwide. As a result of these efforts, more individuals than ever before who are seeking to travel to the United States or arriving at our borders are subject to vetting against classified information in addition to rigorous law enforcement screening and vetting.
- Strengthened tools to quickly remove non-citizens that pose a national security or public safety threat: Issued a new policy that empowers DHS lawyers to use classified information in immigration proceedings to advocate against an immigration judge’s decision to release or grant a benefit to an individual who could pose a national security or public safety threat. Issued a new rule allowing statutory bars to asylum to be applied much earlier in the process, specifically those who have been convicted of a particularly serious crime, participated in the persecution of others, are inadmissible on national security or terrorism-related grounds, or for whom there are reasonable grounds to deem them a danger to the security of the United States.
- Prioritized coordination with law enforcement: Expanded the Office of State and Local Law Enforcement and elevated it within the Department to report directly to the Secretary of Homeland Security to more effectively coordinate with and advocate for the 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the country, including, for the first time, campus safety agencies.
- Helped communities prevent and respond to acts of terrorism and targeted violence: Created the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) to build violence prevention capacity in local communities and share best practices to identify when an individual is radicalizing to violence and prevent a terrorist act from occurring. CP3 grantees conducted nearly 1,200 violence interventions through CP3 grant funding. Those pilot programs are being sustained and scaled, conducting thousands of additional interventions after the conclusion of the grants. Built a national network of Regional Prevention Coordinators who work with state and local leaders to better prevent targeted violence, including supporting the drafting of sixteen state-level terrorism prevention strategies. Conducted nearly 400 threat assessment and other evidence-based trainings in FY24 alone. Created PreventionResourceFinder.gov, a first of its kind clearinghouse of interagency resources for communities across the country to combat targeted violence and terrorism.
- Streamlined funding to state and local partners: Provided $8.6 billion in Congressionally appropriated grant funds to state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to better equip these partners with the tools and resources they need to keep their communities safe. Through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, DHS awarded over $454 million to more than 3,200 faith-based and other nonprofit organizations in 2024 alone. DHS distributed over $90 million to state, local, and nonprofit organizations through the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program to enable them to build new violence prevention capabilities and programs.
- Organized the Department to maximize effectiveness and efficiency in counterterrorism efforts: Created a new Office of the Counterterrorism Coordinator to better inform and align the work of multiple components responding to terrorism threats. To address emerging domestic threats, DHS restructured the Office of Intelligence and Analysis to better share information with partners, including a new unit focused on domestic threats, and established domestic violent extremism as a national priority area in grant funding. Created the Law Enforcement Coordination Council, drawn from agencies and offices throughout the Department, to promote best practices as the largest law enforcement department in the federal government.
- Created new mechanisms to share threat information: Expanded information sharing between the Department and state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies across the country through the dissemination of Joint Intelligence Bulletins, and the Homeland Security Intelligence Network app. For the first time, co-hosted a National Summit on Improving Intelligence and Information Sharing with the International Association of Chiefs of Police, to better ensure that threat intelligence is shared at the lowest classification level possible so that operators in the field can access it. DHS also kept our partners and the public better informed about the most pressing threats and challenges facing our nation via the annual Homeland Threat Assessment, which replaced the National Terrorism Advisory System.
Enhanced Enforcement, Strengthened Border Security, and Built a More Orderly and Humane Approach to our Immigration System
- Decreased border encounters to 2019 levels: By combining tough enforcement with expanded legal pathways, thwarted smugglers and deterred would-be migrants from attempting to enter the Southwest Border. Decreased encounters between ports of entry along the Southwest Border by more than 60% since the President’s June 2024 Proclamation on Securing the Border under the 212(f) authority and the accompanying Interim Final Rule. Expedited removals for individuals and families without a legal basis to remain in the United States.
- Instituted tougher enforcement practices: Completed more than 4.6 million noncitizen repatriations, more than twice the number removed during the previous Administration. In fiscal year 2024, DHS completed more than 685,000 removals and returns, more than any year since 2010; this includes over 43,000 aggravated felons, a 43 percent increase over the previous Administration. Since June 2024, DHS removed or returned over 320,000 individuals.
- Focused interior enforcement efforts on public safety and national security: Issued immigration enforcement guidelines in September 2021 that facilitated the immediate denial and removal of individuals who posed a risk to national security, public safety, or border security. Refocused workplace enforcement efforts on unscrupulous employers who exploited vulnerable undocumented workers by paying them substandard wages, violating labor standards, and imposing horrific working conditions.
- Used diplomacy to secure cooperation from countries in the region and across the globe: From June 2024 through November, operated more than 740 international repatriation flights to more than 160 countries, including the People’s Republic of China, Egypt, Mauritania, Senegal, Uzbekistan, and India. Blocked smuggling routes by getting pass through countries to institute transit visas. Negotiated agreements with Canada, Spain, and others for their provision of labor pathways for Central Americans. Supported the Panamanian government’s efforts to begin repatriation flights with funding and technical assistance, contributing to a more than 90% decrease in migration through the Darien Gap.
- Expanded lawful pathways to provide humanitarian relief: Innovated to create and expand lawful pathways for those in need so that they do not have to place their lives in the hands of ruthless smugglers. Through the Parole Processes for Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, allowed certain individuals seeking relief to arrive lawfully at ports of entry. Expanded capacity at ports of entry by utilizing the CBP One mobile application to allow noncitizens to schedule an appointment to present for inspection in an orderly fashion and enabling rigorous screening and vetting. Led cross-government efforts to resettle over 88,500 vulnerable Afghan nationals, including those who worked on behalf of the United States, as part of Operation Allies Welcome, and paroled over 238,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s aggression. Worked with international partners to build safe mobility offices, increasing refugee processing, building new labor pathways, providing new humanitarian relief processes, and increased family reunification. Implemented family reunification processes for people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia. Increased the efficiency of refugee processing, leading to the admission of approximately 100,000 refugees this year, the largest number in decades.
- Enhanced our capabilities to efficiently screen, vet and process migrants, and quickly enforce consequences for unlawful migration: Expanded physical capacity for processing migrants by over one third since early 2021, including new soft-sided facilities to process individuals for expulsion, removal, return, or into immigration enforcement proceedings, resulting in more efficient migrant processing and reducing the time noncitizens spend in CBP temporary holding by 30 percent. Hired and contracted 2,000 non-uniformed personnel to handle administrative duties and enable Border Patrol Agents to return to their enforcement work in the field. Introduced new tools and technology to conduct biographic and biometric vetting,
- Deployed new technology to improve efficiencies in processing: Moved services online, reducing the overall visa case backlog by 15% – the first reduction in over a decade, even as the agency experienced a record year in filings received. This progress allows employers to more easily fill vacant jobs and USCIS to deliver immigration benefits more quickly. Digitized migration files that were previously only in paper form.
- Increased available temporary work visas to support American businesses: Expanded the H-2B temporary worker visa program to the maximum extent allowed by law – providing lawful labor opportunities in areas where too few U.S. workers are available, willing, and qualified to do the temporary work – and ensuring the labor needs of American businesses are met.
- Improved the naturalization process: Thanks to a new fee rule, enabled USCIS to decrease the median processing time for naturalization applicants and eliminate the backlog of applications, resulting in 2.6 million new citizens by the end of 2023.
- Called for urgently needed resources: Through multiple budget requests, called for increased resources to meet critical border enforcement requirements. Increased the funded number of Border Patrol agents by 2,300, including the first increase since 2013. Negotiated a historic bipartisan legislative package, the first in over two decades, that would have added 1,500 U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents and Officers, added 1,200 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, 4,300 asylum officers, invested in technology to catch illegal fentanyl, and delivered sweeping reforms to the asylum system totaling a $20 billion investment in DHS operations to strengthen border security and interior enforcement.
Led the Biden-Harris Administration’s Efforts to Combat Fentanyl, Stopping More Illicit Fentanyl and Arresting More Individuals for Fentanyl-Related Crimes in the Last Three Years than the Previous Five Years Combined
- Led strategic enforcement operations to combat fentanyl trafficking: DHS operations led to the arrest of more than 4,800 individuals and helped seize over 37,000 pounds of illicit fentanyl in 2024 alone, taking the fight to the transnational criminal organizations and keeping more than 2 billion lethal doses of fentanyl out of American communities and leading to the first decrease in fentanyl deaths since 2018.
- Improved screening technologies to better detect illicit goods: Invested in the development and deployment of new non-intrusive inspection technology at ports of entry. These large-scale scanners help officers detect anomalies that could be contraband, including drugs, currency, guns, ammunition, and illegal merchandise, while minimally impacting the flow of legitimate travel and commerce.
-
Worked with international partners to stop the scourge: Partnered with vetted foreign law enforcement officials and prosecutors to establish 16 Transnational Criminal Investigative Units to support investigations and prosecutions abroad. In 2023 alone, the Mexico Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit seized nearly 65,000 pounds of precursor chemicals and conducted more than 60 criminal arrests. These efforts led to the arrests and indictments of 48 alleged members of an Imperial Valley-based, Sinaloa Cartel-linked fentanyl distribution network, including its de facto head. Participated in the Trilateral Fentanyl Committee with the Governments of Mexico and Canada, as well as the National Security Council-led Counternarcotics Working Group with China, which led the Chinese to take action to stop the illicit export of precursors.
Built new Organizations, Capabilities, and Processes to Meet the Challenge of Increased Cyber Threats and Realized the Potential of Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies
- Drove public-private partnership in cybersecurity: Established the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, an information-sharing public-private partnership among CISA, other government agencies, and the nation’s largest tech companies to share insights for the entire cybersecurity community before and when cyber incidents occur. Created the Cyber Safety Review Board, a forum for leading government and industry experts, which conducted three reviews of significant cybersecurity events and provided independent, strategic, and actionable recommendations that industry and government leaders can take to keep Americans safer.
- Promoted secure software development: Developed Secure by Design principles, obtaining voluntary commitments from nearly 70 of the world’s leading software manufacturers to design products with greater security built in.
- Shared actionable cybersecurity recommendations to prevent attacks: In advance of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched the Shields Up public awareness campaign, the largest effort of its kind in history, providing guidance to individuals and organizations of all sizes to enhance their online security. CISA also developed Cybersecurity Performance Goals, outlining baseline measures businesses and critical infrastructure owners can take to protect against cyber threats.
- Bolstered cybersecurity defenses with key critical infrastructure stakeholders: Issued Binding Operational Directives to require federal agencies to safeguard their information systems. TSA issued cyber-focused security directives to owners and operators of oil and gas pipelines, as well as to public transportation and passenger railroad systems. The U.S. Coast Guard issued new regulations imposing cybersecurity requirements for U.S.-flagged vessels.
- Developed actionable AI guidance for critical infrastructure: Recruited 23 leaders from a range of sectors, including software and hardware companies, critical infrastructure operators, public officials, the civil rights community, and academia to establish the Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board. Released recommendations for the safe and secure development and deployment of AI in critical infrastructure, the “Roles and Responsibilities Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Critical Infrastructure,” a first-of-its kind resource developed by and for entities at each layer of the AI supply chain: cloud and compute providers, AI developers, and critical infrastructure owners and operators – as well as the civil society and public sector entities that protect and advocate for consumers. Published “Safety and Security Guidelines for Critical Infrastructure Owners and Operators” to address cross-sector AI risks that impact the safety and security of critical infrastructure systems and their functions.
- Led the federal government in leveraging Artificial Intelligence to accomplish our mission: Became the first federal agency to roll out a comprehensive “AI Roadmap” to integrate the technology into a variety of Department uses. Completed three Generative AI (GenAI) pilots with USCIS, HSI, and FEMA to test the effectiveness of GenAI solutions and their potential to enhance mission specific capabilities in a safe, responsible, and effective way. Turned the learnings into an “AI Playbook” for state and local governments to assist in their adoption of GenAI. Appointed a Chief AI Officer and became the largest federal agency to issue a comprehensive policy and training program governing the safe and secure use of commercial generative AI tools for certain employees. Launched DHSChat, a new AI-powered chatbot designed exclusively for internal use within DHS.
- Innovated to bring in new talent familiar with AI technologies: Launched the Department’s “AI Corps” hiring sprint and onboarded over 40 technology experts, one of the most significant AI-talent recruitment initiatives of any federal civilian agency. To date, these experts have provided critical technical support and conducted extensive evaluations across multiple priority projects, significantly advancing the understanding and application of AI technologies within DHS.
Prioritized the Investigation and Prosecution of Crimes of Exploitation and the Protection of Victims, Raising Public Awareness to Prevent these Crimes
- Leveraged the Department’s unique law enforcement authorities to combat crimes of exploitation: In recognition of its role on the frontlines of fighting human trafficking, forced labor, online child sexual exploitation and abuse, and other similar crimes elevated “crimes of exploitation” as a sixth mission area of the Department and enhanced internal coordination to better fight these horrendous crimes.
- Kept goods made with forced labor out of U.S. supply chains: As chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force, expanded the number of entities from the People’s Republic of China on the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List to nearly 150 entities. Developed a textile enforcement strategy to combat illicit trade, hold perpetrators accountable for customs violations, and level the playing field for the American textile industry, which accounts for over 500,000 U.S. jobs.
- Increased the size and scope of the Center for Countering Human Trafficking: Increased support for the Center for Countering Human Trafficking, which coordinates and helps lead the counter-trafficking efforts of 16 different offices and agencies across the Department. The Blue Campaign, housed within the Center, held nearly 200 national training sessions teaching nearly 20,000 participants from law enforcement and the public how to recognize and report human trafficking.
- Launched the first federal public awareness campaign to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse: Know2Protect, Together We Can Stop Online Child Exploitation™, brings together high-profile technology companies, national and international sports leagues, youth-serving organizations and nonprofits, and other private sector partners to raise awareness of this heinous and growing crime and how to keep children safe. Through social media campaigns, public service advertisements, earned media coverage, and in-person trainings, the campaign and its educational materials have reached over 290 million people.
- Surged online child sexual exploitation victim identification operations: Generated nearly 300 foreign and 130 domestic leads containing the location and probable identities of children who were victims of online sexual exploitation and abuse, resulting in the location and positive identification of 19 previously unknown abuse victims and rescue of 8 victims from active abuse.
Enhanced Capacity to Respond to an Unprecedented Number and Gravity of Extreme Weather Events and Natural Disasters and Assist those Most in Need
- Responded to more disasters and more damage: Responded to over 250 disasters, including tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, and other devastating incidents. Distributed over $15 billion to help survivors recover and rebuild. Fielded more than 1,400 personnel to support survivors in seven states in response to Hurricane Helene alone.
- Reduced burdens for disaster survivors: Expanded assistance programs’ eligibility to reach more people faster. Removed unduly burdensome loan application requirements, helped survivors who are underinsured, and simplified assistance for the self-employed. Reduced barriers that historically harmed underserved populations by accepting a broader range of homeownership and occupancy documentation, and expanded the forms of assistance offered to survivors.
- Innovated to better support disaster survivors: Created new flexible funding benefit programs such as Serious Needs Assistance, a cash-relief program making $750 immediately available for households to help cover emergency supplies like food, water, first aid, diapers, infant formula, and fuel for transportation. Updated the National Flood Insurance Program’s pricing methodology to ensure fairness and accuracy. This change fixed the previous system’s tendency to impose higher premiums on policyholders with lower-value homes.
- Responded to increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires and needs of firefighters: Distributed over $3 billion in grants to help local firefighters and emergency responders hire, maintain, equip, and train their personnel. Deployed over 400 novel wildfire sensors that can provide early detection and notification of wildfire ignition, including dozens across the Hawaiian Islands as part of the long-term recovery efforts following the 2023 wildfires on Maui.
- Led COVID-19 vaccination efforts: Set-up over 2,300 Community Vaccination Centers to support state and local vaccination efforts which administered as many as 6,000 vaccines each day. In the first five months of the Administration, FEMA administered more than 5.65 million vaccine doses.
Invested in the DHS Workforce More than Ever Before to Meet Today’s Needs
- Made DHS one of the best places to work for federal employees: Employee morale and well-being increased for four consecutive years. For the first time, the Partnership for Public Service named DHS as the “most improved large federal agency and named us as one of the best places to work. In 2024, employee morale at DHS increased more than the government-wide average. The Department’s “Global Satisfaction Index” increased an historic ten points, from 54% in 2022 to 64% in 2024.
- Listened to workforce concerns as a key to increasing productivity and program successes: Made workforce well-being the highest Department-wide organizational priority. Deployed DHS Jump Teams to leverage DHS and Component leadership resources to solve basic problems for front-line personnel. Modernized DHS facilities across the country to provide personnel with safe and effective working environments, including by investing unused funds for facilities improvements in response to employee feedback.
- Ensured TSA employees were paid equitably: Delivered a permanent pay plan that brings TSA employees on par with their federal counterparts, improving morale, retention, and recruitment. As a result, attrition rates significantly declined, from more than 15% in 2022 to 9% in 2024.
- Championed employee accomplishments: Expanded the Secretary’s Awards program into an annual recognition ceremony in each region that recognized thousands of extraordinary acts of service throughout the DHS workforce over four years. Secretary Mayorkas and other Department leaders recognized over 4,000 employees at 32 ceremonies since 2021.
- Supported law enforcement: Enhanced support for the safety and security of personnel by prioritizing and expanding mental health and well-being support systems for law enforcement officers; modernized the promotion process for law enforcement officers to be more equitable, including for working mothers; revitalized law enforcement mentorship programs; and stood up a new cross-Departmental Body Armor Council to better ensure proper body armor fit, measurements, and performance for every agent and officer.
- Delivered meaningful support for employees: Worked with Congress to provide Department-wide authority to stand up emergency back-up care programs to the workforce; this helps solve for last-minute lapses in caretaking needs for DHS employees so they can focus on the mission while their families are supported.
