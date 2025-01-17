DHS Strengthened and Innovated, Leveraged New Partnerships, and Invested in the Workforce to Tackle Today’s Threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Homeland Security is the third largest department in the federal government and interacts more with the American public on a daily basis than any other government entity. Founded in 2003 to protect the homeland from foreign terrorism, its mission has expanded dramatically to meet increasingly evolving threats. In addition to the threat of foreign terrorism, the Department confronted the growing threat of domestic violent extremists – individuals radicalized to violence by ideologies of hate, anti-government sentiments, and personal grievances; the beginnings of what would quickly develop post COVID-19 pandemic into the largest displacement of people in the world since World War II; the scourge of opioids and particularly fentanyl, which had caused more than 57,000 overdose deaths in the year prior; the sophistication and amassed power of transnational criminal and human smuggling organizations that operated throughout the hemisphere and now across the world; the malicious actions from China, Russia, Iran, and other adverse nation states that targeted the homeland, including cyberattacks, influence operations, and transnational repression; the unprecedented health and societal impacts of the first pandemic in 100 years; the increasing severity and frequency of extreme weather events reflecting the cataclysmic impacts of climate change; the explosion of online child sexual exploitation and abuse; and more.