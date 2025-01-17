Lascassas Woman Charged with Stealing from Vulnerable Adult

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A Rutherford County woman faces charges of financial exploitation, theft, and criminal simulation following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

Following a referral from Adult Protective Services in August 2024, agents began investigating allegations of theft and financial exploitation of an elderly adult who was residing at a Murfreesboro care facility. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that between July 2023 and July 2024, property and cash belonging to the victim had been stolen, the victim’s checking account had been utilized for unauthorized purchases, and the victim’s name had been forged on a check. The investigation identified a relative of the victim as the individual responsible.

On January 6th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jill Black Turner (06/24/1964) with one count each of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly/ Vulnerable Adult, Theft of Property $60,000 – $250,00, and Criminal Simulation. Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Turner on January 13th. She was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $10,782,912 for federal Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,594,302 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, is funded by the State of Tennessee.