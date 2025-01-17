Kuderer sworn in as Insurance Commissioner

January 15, 2025

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Patty Kuderer was sworn in as Washington’s ninth insurance commissioner today by Washington Supreme Court Justice Steve Gonzalez. Kuderer, a former state Senator from Bellevue, was joined by her son, Michael, and family friend, Stephanie Weil.

She is one of only 11 elected insurance commissioners in the country and Washington’s first new commissioner in 24 years.

“I’m excited to get started and join the dedicated employees at the Office of the Insurance Commissioner,” said Kuderer. “I know firsthand how vital insurance can be in critical moments of your life and how frightening it can be when your claim is denied. For years, people have come to this office for help and support. I’m looking forward to expanding the services we provide and getting out of Olympia to hear directly from people in their own communities.”

Kuderer, a former trial attorney, represented Washington’s 48th Legislative District in the state House of Representatives (2015-2016) and Senate (2017-2024). Her priorities include:

Instituting universal health care in Washington.

Lowering the cost of auto insurance.

Building economic resilience and minimizing the economic impacts of climate change in our state.

Protecting access to reproductive and gender affirming health care.

Hear more about her background and vision for the office in the latest episode of the OIC Answers podcast.

As a state Senator, Kuderer sponsored bills that moved Washington toward universal health care, expanded coverage for life-saving mammography, required more notice for home insurance non-renewals, and improved regulatory oversight of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

“I’ve spent my life working on consumer protection issues and I can’t wait to bring that experience and passion to this role,” she said. “But I know I can’t do this alone. I’m going to have an open eye and ear to the employees I’ll be working alongside. They’re dedicated public employees, and I want them to have the resources and support they need.”

Later this week, Kuderer will speak before the Senate Business and Financial Services Committee and the House Health Care and Wellness Committee about her initial priorities.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) employs 286 people and oversees the $44.5 billion insurance industry in Washington state. It regulates 2,853 insurance entities and licenses 291,739 people who work in the industry. Each year it responds to more than 120,000 requests for help from policyholders.