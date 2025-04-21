Western WA storm damage: What will your insurance cover?

As Western Washington faces the threat of lightning, hail, and high winds, Issaquah's Mirrormont neighborhood, still recovering from a bomb cyclone, fears more damage. Learn why residents are wary and get crucial insurance tips from the State Insurance Commissioner's office.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - As another round of severe weather heads for Western Washington, some residents are still recovering from the aftermath of a powerful bomb cyclone that struck the region just four months ago.

A mix of lightning, hail, and high winds are expected tonight, and the threat of additional damage has homeowners on edge, especially in neighborhoods still reeling from the destruction caused by the last storm.

In the Mirrormont neighborhood, located just outside of Issaquah, the signs of damage are clear.

Bomb cyclone damage remains in WA

Local perspective:

Driving through the area, it’s impossible to miss the dozens of homes still under repair, many of them covered with tarps to protect against further weather damage. Construction workers are seen as frequently in this wooded community.

Homeowners here have spent tens of thousands of dollars on repairs. While some are making substantial progress, others are facing a long road ahead. Many homes remain uninhabitable. While temporary repairs, such as tarping a roof, can help shield from the elements, contractors working in the area warn that moisture can still find its way in during storms, especially with the humidity expected. Exposed materials like sheetrock and insulation are particularly vulnerable to water damage and black mold.

Will insurance cover damages from tonight's storm?

What they're saying:

Aaron VanTuyl, with the Office of the State Insurance Commissioner, shared valuable advice for homeowners as they prepare for the next storm.

"People are wondering what to do in the event of a big storm and how it might impact their home," said VanTuyl. "If your home suffers damage during the windstorm, your home should be covered under your home insurance policy."

However, he cautioned that pre-existing damage, such as that caused by the bomb cyclone, is not covered under most policies. Homeowners who were affected by the November storm may have to file a new claim if tonight's weather causes further damage. VanTuyl says there is typically a 60-day limit from the inciting incident in your homeowner’s policy.

In the event of damage, VanTuyl urged homeowners to act quickly to salvage belongings and make any necessary repairs. However, homeowners should be mindful that if the cost of repairs is low, filing a claim may not be worthwhile, as it could impact insurance rates in the future.

"If there’s damage to your home, and you file a claim and it’s not covered, even if your claim is denied, that will still go on your claims history," advised VanTuyl. "That could impact your rates and premiums going forward."

For homeowners with questions or concerns about their coverage, VanTuyl recommends reading their insurance policy carefully and consulting with an agent or broker before filing the claim.

While severe winds and hail are expected, VanTuyl noted that the possibility of tornado damage is rare for Washington State. Despite this, he reassured residents that wind, hail, and similar weather-related damages are typically covered under basic homeowner’s insurance policies.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan.

MORE STORM COVERAGE FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Seattle, Portland

Severe storm outbreak Wednesday night in Seattle

Seattle bracing for 'rare threat' of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday

Seattle hailstorm warning: How to protect your car from costly damage

Tips to stay safe during a Seattle lightning storm

Wednesday storms bring risks of lightning, hail and damaging winds to western WA

Possibility of tornadoes in Washington Wednesday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.