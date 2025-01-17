MDC invites public to Feb. 1 predator hunting clinic at Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Sometimes the food-finding instincts of coyotes, bobcats, and other animals can pose problems for livestock owners and other rural landowners.

People needing hunting solutions to these problems should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) clinic “Learning to Hunt: Predator Hunting.” This program will be from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 1 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, which is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove. This program will have both in-person and virtual options for attendance.

People who want to attend the program in-person can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204158

People who want to attend the program virtually can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204159

Participants can learn the calls, techniques, firearms, and strategies used in predator hunting. MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will also cover the regulations for solving problems caused by coyotes, bobcats, crows, and other species that can be troublesome on occasion for landowners. For those attending this program virtually, the link to join will be sent the morning of the program.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.