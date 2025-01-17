SECNAV Surface Navy Association Remarks

Good afternoon, everyone!

Thank you, Vice Admiral Jackson, for that kind introduction and for your 32 years of distinguished service to our United States Navy. As a fellow Naval Academy grad and one of the first women to serve on combatants, you have blazed a trail for so many to follow. Thank you for your continued leadership of our surface warriors.

Secretary Mabus, it is wonderful to see you here today. Thank you for your exceptional dedication to our Department as a surface warfare officer and as 75th Secretary of the Navy.

I would also like to extend a special welcome to Commander Everett Alvarez, Jr.

Commander Alvarez was once Lieutenant Junior Grade Alvarez and endured eight and half years as a prisoner in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” during the Vietnam War.

Sir, thank you for being here today, and thank you for all you have done for our Nation.

I am also honored to welcome and recognize Marine Corporal Kyle Carpenter.

On November 21st, 2010, while serving with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines in Afghanistan, Corporal Carpenter was manning a rooftop security post when the Taliban launched a grenade attack.

In an act of extraordinary bravery, he threw himself onto a grenade to protect his fellow Marine.

For his actions, he was awarded the Medal of Honor.

Mr. Carpenter, thank you for your presence this afternoon.

And to all of the distinguished guests, Flag and General Officers, senior enlisted leaders, and fellow surface warfare officers here with us today—welcome.

It is wonderful to join you here at the Surface Navy Association’s National Symposium—an event I have attended for many years throughout my lifetime—to gather with friends and peers from all across our Navy.

However, this year, it is also bittersweet to address you, my friends, for the final time as your 78th Secretary of the Navy.

When I took office three and a half years ago, the world was changing at a pace unlike anything we had seen before.

From the threat of terrorism in distant regions to the rise of state-sponsored aggression on the high seas, the role of our Navy and Marine Corps in safeguarding America’s interests became more critical than ever.

Yet, with every challenge we faced, we witnessed the unwavering strength, skill, and innovation of our Sailors and Marines.

Together, we achieved significant milestones—advancing modernization efforts while strengthening both the size and capability of our fleet.

And we have refined and adapted our focus on future readiness, ensuring that our Sailors and Marines are equipped with cutting-edge technology and training to meet the challenges of the 21st century and beyond.

It is that same ability to adapt that has kept our Navy and Marine Corps at the forefront of technology and innovation since its inception nearly 250 years ago.

And it is no different today than it was in 1961 when President John F. Kennedy took office, the year I was born.

Locked in a tense Cold War, President Kennedy faced a nuclear arms race spawned by the Soviet Union’s development of nuclear weapons.

The threat of mutually assured destruction profoundly reshaped the way he viewed military strategy, and he understood that the U.S. military would need to evolve and adapt to maintain a credible deterrence against Soviet aggression.

President Kennedy prioritized the development of strategic nuclear capabilities, notably through the expansion and modernization of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine fleet.

Then-Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Arleigh Burke had already envisioned a future in which nuclear power fueled future U.S. submarines, as well as aircraft carriers and surface combatants.

In the late 1950s, he created the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program which brought both Polaris submarines and their revolutionary weapons systems from drawing board to deployment in just five years.

The Polaris program became a cornerstone of Kennedy’s U.S. nuclear strategy, offering second-strike capabilities that would make it nearly impossible for the Soviets to wipe out the U.S. nuclear arsenal in a surprise attack.

Then, on October 16, 1962, the United States and the Soviet Union began an unprecedented and dangerous 13-day confrontation.

Ironically, later that month, I would come to the United States as a Cuban refugee.

The threat of nuclear war loomed closer than ever.

Until the Navy’s surface warriors took station.

Led by Chief of Naval Operations Admiral George Anderson and commander-in-chief of the Atlantic Fleet, Admiral Robert Dennison, U.S. Navy destroyers and frigates intercepted merchant ships and soviet submarines enroute to Cuba, proving Anderson’s word to Kennedy: “The Navy will not let you down.”

The Navy’s courage and performance in this crisis illustrated the critical importance of our naval forces to national defense and strategy.

The Navy continues to demonstrate that courage and performance today.

In the Red Sea, our ships—and the Sailors and Marines aboard them—have experienced the most intense combat since World War Two, courageously placing themselves in our adversary’s weapons engagement zone to protect innocent merchant shipping.

Our surface ships have intercepted hundreds upon hundreds of Houthi and Iranian missiles in defense of themselves, merchant shipping, and Israel.

These are not just statistics—they are a testament to your incredible skill, courage, and dedication.

Men and women like all of you are standing the watch, day in and day out, facing constant danger with unwavering resolve.

We should all take immense pride in their accomplishments—and be inspired by their strength and resilience.

Because of your courageous and tireless aggressive efforts, you have provided your President and Commander-in-Chief the decision space to finally achieve the necessary cease fire, just announced hours ago.

Thank you.

However, our challenge is not only about maintaining naval superiority, but also ensuring that the U.S. military is prepared to confront the evolving threats posed by the People’s Republic of China, especially in the realms of advanced technology, maritime claims, and military modernization.

Much like President Kennedy’s recognition of the need for a modernized nuclear deterrent, today’s Navy and Marine Corps must continue to adapt, leveraging both manned and unmanned capabilities to counter the PRC’s growing naval and technological advances.

That is why, over a year and a half ago, at Harvard University’s John. F. Kennedy School of Government, I introduced my vision for a new National Maritime Statecraft to prevail in an era of intense strategic competition.

This vision emphasizes innovative approaches to shipbuilding, maintenance, and repair, requiring collaboration across the entire U.S. government and partnerships with both public and private maritime sectors.

The goal is to build awareness and understanding that solving the Navy’s long-term challenges relies on renewing the health of our Nation’s broader seapower ecosystem.

And we achieve these goals by building a culture of warfighting excellence—by empowering our Sailors and Marines to continually learn and develop their skills, investing in acquisition programs, and advancing research that ensures we remain the most powerful Navy in the world.

As I have said many times before, innovation must permeate every level of our Department, inspiring and empowering individuals to drive transformative change.

We must focus on modern, mission-centric innovations such as unmanned autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

It is no secret that the PRC, Russia, and Iran have made consistent strides in developing their drone fleets.

We must continue to do the same.

We must continue to adapt and utilize our autonomous fleet to mitigate the strain on human personnel, reduce operating costs, and offer an effective way to increase presence without overextending manpower.

Our unmanned air, surface, and underwater vehicles can operate for hours, days, or even weeks at a time, performing reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence-gathering tasks without the need of crewed vessels or aircraft—that is our modern-day Navy.

And a crucial step towards the integration of autonomous systems is the establishment of the Navy’s newest rating in more than two decades, the Robotics Warfare Specialist.

Since its inception in March, nearly 300 Sailors have converted to the rating, providing the Navy with operators, maintainers, and managers who can plan and control the operations of robotics systems.

And innovation also extends to naval logistics.

At my direction, we have successfully demonstrated the Transferable Rearming Mechanism, or TRAM, which will enable our warships to reload their Vertical Launching Systems through connected underway replenishment.

I announced TRAM at this very conference two years ago.

Ensuring the Navy has the capability to rearm ships at sea has been a priority of mine dating back to when I was still on active duty.

TRAM surpassed expectations, completing successful operations in Sea State 4 from its very first day of at-sea testing onboard USS Chosin (CG 65) and USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11).

This critical capability will significantly increase our ability to maintain forward presence without the need to withdraw from combat for extended periods of in-port reloading time.

I have the highest confidence that our skilled Sailors, civilian mariners, and industry partners will continue to press forward on this capability and field it for sustained persistent forward-strike capacity during wartime long after my tenure as Secretary.

And our commitment to innovation has already begun to pay dividends to strengthen maritime dominance for our surface fleet.

As we gather here today, we have 93 ships under contract and 56 in construction, including Ford-class aircraft carriers, Constellation-class frigates, San Antonio-class LPDs, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, Columbia-class SSBNs, and Virginia-class SSNs.

Last fall, the Department of the Navy awarded contracts for procurement of one America-class amphibious assault ship (LHA) and three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) ships.

In addition to our amphibious ship procurement, the Department of the Navy also awarded a Multi-Ship Contract to procure eight T-AO ships.

These multi-billion-dollar contracts represent a forward-leaning approach to innovation, providing critical investment in our shipbuilding infrastructure.

In a significant milestone, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) has recently been undocked and received the Conventional Prompt Strike upgrade, greatly enhancing its combat capabilities.

And today, the Littoral Combat Ship is equipped with the Naval Strike Missile, a long-range precision strike weapon. Additionally, the integration of the MK 70 Payload Delivery System with Vertical Launching System technology is ongoing and will give us tremendous firepower and even more tactical advantage over our adversaries.

Our commitment to innovation is not new—it has always been the cornerstone of our success.

Carvel planking, cannons, sextants, and steam power were once the cutting-edge technologies of their time.

These innovations have since evolved into steel hulls, missiles, radar, nuclear propulsion, satellite communications, and navigation—each leap forward defining a new era of naval power and capability.

The future demands that we not only embrace but actively drive the evolution of technology—our progress lays the groundwork for prosperity and success for generations to come.

We also recognize that no nation can achieve success through platforms and technology alone.

We must continue to enhance strategic partnerships across our world’s oceans and at sea.

In my time as Secretary, the Department of the Navy has placed a greater emphasis on integrated, forward-deployed forces, including rotational deployments in Australia, Japan, Guam, and other strategic locations.

These efforts reflect a broader strategy to contain the PRC's growing influence in the South China Sea and beyond, mirroring Kennedy's approach to maintaining a credible military presence to deter Soviet aggression.

Through the generational AUKUS agreement, we are fostering deeper cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and collaborating on advanced technologies that ensure our three nations maintain a technological edge over our adversaries.

By securing access to cutting-edge technologies, AUKUS nations can better monitor, detect, and neutralize threats posed by China’s advancements in military technology.

Beyond the direct technological advancements, the pact strengthens the broader network of security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our Navy and Marine Corps this year, we are reminded of the incredible journey we have undertaken.

Yet, we focus our fix firmly on the next 250 years, where continued innovation and bold leadership will ensure that we remain at the forefront of global maritime power.

And as we reflect on the importance and impact of innovation within our Navy, we must also acknowledge that it is our people who drive these advancements and build our relationships.

It is our people who will continue to shape the future of naval warfare, technology, and operations.

In order to continue to attract and retain the best, our Surface Navy must foster leadership that prioritizes mentorship, cultivates meaningful connections, and supports personal and professional development—ultimately ensuring every surface warfare officer has the opportunity to thrive in this demanding calling.

And this culture of mentorship, connection, and development must endure long after the end of this symposium—after we’ve finished exchanging business cards and sea stories here in our Nation’s capital.

Every surface warfare officer should take pride in their craft—what you do each and every day is anything but ordinary, as evidenced by our daily performance in the Red Sea.

Our pride is rooted in the legacy of selfless service and sacrifice given by those who have gone before us—leaders who exemplified the honor and resilience which define our Navy’s ethos.

Service is not an obligation; it is a privilege—a chance to be a part of something greater than ourselves and to uphold the values which define us as a country.

Service is not merely a job or a career; it is a fundamental aspect of our democracy, deeply ingrained in the very fabric of our Nation.

Together, we build on this foundation, ensuring the next generation of Sailors and Marines is prepared to carry our mission forward with the same unwavering resolve.

Since I entered office, I have taken seriously my congressionally-mandated responsibility of naming the ships that will navigate the world's oceans, deter aggression from hostile threats, and serve as symbols of security and stability around the globe.

And so today, at my final Surface Navy Association Symposium as Secretary of the Navy, I am honored to announce four new ships which represent the future of our fleet.

The newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers will be USS Ray Mabus (DDG 147), USS Kyle Carpenter (DDG 148), and USS Robert R. Ingram (DDG 149).

And the newest Constellation-class guided-missile frigate will be USS Everett Alvarez Jr. (FFG 68).

These ships will be critical to our combat effectiveness, equipping us with modern capabilities to operate across all domains in which we are called.

Everywhere these ships sail, they will represent the legacies of four leaders and heroes who placed country over self and service above all.

And these ships will chart a course toward a future where the United States Navy remains the most advanced, capable, and innovative maritime force in the world.

As my time as Secretary comes to a close, I implore all of you here today—especially the junior surface warfare officers in the room—to “sharpen your sword.”

Always lead with character and integrity.

Always tell the truth, and strive to inspire those you lead.

Hone your skills, drive emerging technologies, and ensure you understand what it takes to operate in contested environments and maintain superiority at sea.

Three and a half years ago, I knew that we were at a critical juncture in the history of our Navy and Marine Corps, facing an increasingly complex and competitive global environment.

Yet, it is clear to me that our Sailors and Marines, and particularly our surface forces, have risen to meet those challenges head-on.

Together, we have built a more agile, more lethal, more capable, and more modern force, from the integration of advanced systems to the ongoing efforts to sustain and expand our readiness.

But none of this progress would be possible without the men and women who are the heart and soul of our Navy and who serve with excellence every single day—each of you.

You are the backbone of our fleet.

You are the ones who project power, protect our interests, and secure freedom of navigation across the world's oceans.

You are the ones who stand the watch, ensuring that our Navy can respond swiftly and decisively to any threat, anywhere on the globe.

And it is your relentless dedication and commitment to mission success that allow us to maintain the global influence we have today.

The challenges ahead will require us to be faster, smarter, and more adaptive than ever before.

And though I may be leaving, my pride in you, my belief in you, and my support for you will never waver.

I look forward to watching you all achieve even greater heights in the years to come.

Thank you all for your commitment to the Department of the Navy, the maritime services, and indeed our Nation.

As I close out my time as your 78th Secretary, please know that it has been the honor of my life to serve you, and please know that my wife Betty and I will always carry you in our hearts and prayers till our dying days.

May God continue to bless our Sailors, Marines, Civilians, and their families stationed around the globe with fair winds and following seas.