New York State Agriculture Commissioner Announces Funding Availab...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that two funding opportunities are available to support New York’s county and local fairs. The State’s Transportation for Youth to New York State County and Local Fairs Competitive Grants Program will provide a total of $350,000 for transportation and related costs to bring participating youth groups, who may otherwise not be able to, to their county and local fairs during the 2025 fair season. Also open for applications, the second round of the Agricultural Fairgrounds Advertising, Promotion, and Education Program (AFAPEP) will support marketing projects at eligible fairs to further increase visitors and connect New Yorkers to agriculture, with $500,000 in total funding available for 50 fairs. These initiatives come as part of Governor Hochul’s commitment to improve youth and agricultural programming at county fairs, enhance coordination between local fairs and the Great New York State Fair, and boost agricultural education statewide.

Commissioner Ball said, “Our county and local fairs are so important to New York’s agricultural industry, serving as community centerpieces that educate the public about the importance of this critical industry. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s commitment to boosting our county fairs and our ag education efforts, we’re proud to offer two great funding opportunities that will each help bring new visitors to our fairs this summer. This is a fantastic way to make sure that our New Yorkers young and old can visit their local fairs to experience all that these exciting, educational events have to offer. I encourage all eligible entities to take a look at these opportunities and consider applying.”

Transportation for Youth to New York State County and Local Fairs Competitive Grants Program

The Transportation for Youth to New York State County and Local Fairs Competitive Grants Program follows a successful pilot at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair in July 2024, helping young people from Utica to access the fair. The pilot program was a success, helping 800 students travel to the fair and learn about the agricultural industries that are the backbone of New York State.

The 2025 Transportation for Youth to New York State County and Local Fairs Competitive Grants Program aims to build on the successful pilot and increase youth attendance at county and local fairs and enhance youth participation in, and appreciation of, agriculture and the domestic arts. A total of $350,000 is available, and applicants may apply for up to $25,000.

Eligible projects must involve organizing and providing transportation for youth groups to local and county fairs. Projects must focus on enhancing agricultural awareness and education among participants. Youth participants should be exposed to stories and experiences of local agriculture with the goal of expanding their knowledge of the agriculture industry in New York and making them aware that some of the best agricultural products in the world are grown right here in New York State. Other project goals are to encourage youth who may not be exposed to agriculture in their daily lives to explore agricultural education opportunities in their schools or communities and to consider a career in agriculture.

Funds can be used for transportation costs, the cost of entry to the fairs (if applicable), providing lunch to participants, developing and delivering agricultural educational programming to participants, and marketing activities that are directly related to this program.

Applications must be submitted via the Statewide Financial System Grants Management System (SFS GM) to be considered for funding. Proposals are due Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 4:00 pm. Learn more at agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0345-2025-transportation-youth-county-and-local-fairs-program.

Agricultural Fairgrounds Advertising, Promotion, and Education Program (AFAPEP)

Administered by the Department, the AFAPEP is providing funding to agricultural and horticultural corporations and county extension service associations that sponsor an annual fair or exposition for the promotion of agriculture and domestic arts. In this second round, each eligible fair sponsor in New York State has been awarded $10,000 in funding under this program, with a total of 50 projects and $500,000 awarded.

The program’s goals are to:

enhance and encourage visitor participation and appreciation of agriculture and domestic arts,

expand on existing efforts to attract visitors and showcase agriculture, and

expose consumers to the fairs’ brands and create meaningful, long-lasting brand recognition.

Awarded projects will share stories and experiences of local agriculture to expand knowledge of the agricultural industry in New York, while bringing greater awareness to visitors that some of the best agricultural products in the world are produced right here in New York State. The project additionally aims to use educational endeavors to preserve and enhance the agricultural and historical legacy of New York State. All of this will translate into more fair visits, more revenue to New York State county fairs, and an increased economic benefit in New York State communities.

About Local Fairs in New York

The Governor first announced her commitment to strengthening county and youth fairs in 2021. The Governor directed the Department of Agriculture and Markets to assess support, growth, and revitalization opportunities for all fairs in New York in the 2022 season. In 2023, the Department worked with the county fairs, including with the NYS Association of Agricultural Fairs, to develop a robust marketing and outreach program, cross promote the fairs through various communications, including social media, and hosted a roundtable during the off-season to identify additional opportunities for enhancing fair marketing and promotion and improving youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide, including enhancing agricultural competitions at fairs. Discussions also focused on other initiatives, including capital planning, emergency management, and commissioning an updated economic impact study.

In 2024, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the State’s nearly $2 million marketing initiative to promote New York’s county and local fairs across the State. The efforts include launching television, radio, and digital advertisements and billboards, a new County Fairs Passport program, and the pilot transportation grant program to help boost attendance at the state’s fairs, educate communities about the ways that fairs support local economies, and showcase New York State agriculture. Learn more at agriculture.ny.gov/new-york-state-county-fairs-promotional-programs.

In addition to The Great New York State Fair, New York is home to more than 50 county and youth fairs that operate from July through mid-September, with the Long Island Fair closing out the season. Local fairs provide visitors with family-friendly fun, great music, and delicious food. They also offer a unique opportunity to learn about local agriculture, including where our food comes from, and how it is grown, harvested, and marketed to the public. According to a 2013 economic impact study, the State's fairs generate $6 million in economic activity and over 4,000 jobs in New York each year. A list of most county fairs across the state and their 2025 dates is available here.