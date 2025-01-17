2024 Rewind

2024 marked another great year to be a Zag. From major announcements to time-honored traditions, annual celebrations to lasting legacies, we reflected on ten big-ticket items that punctuated the past 12 months.

10 New Look on Campus

We entered the 2024-2025 school year with refreshed campus pole banners!

9 The Class of 2028 Arrives

This fall we welcomed the class of 2028, comprised of 1,270 students from over 35 U.S. states/territories and 21 countries. Read more about their first days on campus in our Welcome Weekend recap.

8 Inside Kennel Campout

Born in 2006, Kennel Campout is a tradition where Gonzaga students sleep on Herak Quad the night before a big game! Students receive swag, food, entertainment and even appearances from the players. This year an intrepid reporter took viewers behind the scenes to investigate the curious ways of the Zag.

7 Get Home Safe

From left to right: Steve, Diego, and Brooke Garza.

Diego Garza was a junior at Gonzaga who unexpectedly lost his life in a tragic single-car accident while driving back to campus in February 2023. To honor his legacy, his parents Steve and Brooke Garza co-founded the DMAC (Dedicated Meaningful Acts of Care + Community) Foundation. The keystone program, #GetHomeSafe, provides Zags with access to free Lyft rides. Read more about the Garza family legacy.

6 Father Boyle (’77) Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

This spring President Joe Biden named 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor, and Gonzaga University alum Fr. Greg Boyle, SJ, was among them. Read more about the honor and Fr. Boyle's work as the founder of the nonprofit Homeboy Industries.

5 Good Vibes and Sick Beats with DJ DeSmet

Every year residents of the century-old, all-male dorm, DeSmet Hall try out to manage the music of Gonzaga's most heavily populated walkway during passing periods. In 2024 we landed an exclusive interview with this year’s DJs!

4 Capturing the Sites (and Sounds) of GU

Gonzaga’s campus, located in the heart of Spokane and nestled along the banks of the Spokane River, is truly breathtaking – especially from above! In this year's flyover video, we included audio clips recorded from around campus, and the scenes came to life in a whole new way.

3 A New Era in Gonzaga Athletics

The Pac-12 Conference and Gonzaga University proudly announced their partnership, as the Bulldogs will join the conference effective July 1, 2026. Read more about what's next.

2 Elation, Contemplation and Celebration

In May we honored our 2024 undergraduate, graduate and law graduates in three ceremonies over two days. We cannot wait to see how our graduates continue to lead the way in their personal and professional lives. Read more about Commencement 2024

1 President McCulloh's Last Year

– he's set to retire in July 2025. Read more about President's McCulloh's tenure

With gratitude and hope, President McCulloh announced this will be this final academic year as Gonzaga's president. After 30-plus years at the university – and leading as our president for the past 15