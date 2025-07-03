Gonzaga University Takes First Place in Bloomsday Corporate Cup

Bloomsday Corporate Cup is no joke.

It is extremely competitive. In fact, the top four teams this year were all within a one-point range of each other. Scoring 2,924 points, and breaking Eastern Washington’s 26-year winning streak, Gonzaga University was named the 2025 Bloomsday Corporate Cup first-place team. Winning this earns your team a plaque on the iconic Bloomsday Corporate Cup trophy and an invite to a luncheon at the Spokane Club.

This year’s winning team consisted of Jackie Van Allen, director of Sponsored Research, Programs and Grants, Richard Keroack, budget officer for School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and Foley Library, Chris Fink, a physics professor, and Borre Ulrichsen, the chief information officer.

Their team name? The Gonzaga Gallopers.

Another Gonzaga team took first-place in the all-women's division. “Slow But Jesuitified” consisted of Angela Aneiros, a law professor, Katie Moog, University Advancement development coordinator, Elizabeth Addis, a biology professor, Vicky Daniels, law school administrative assistant, and Grace McElligott, social media specialist in Marketing and Communications.

Daniels creates the Gonzaga corporate teams every year with support from the University which helps sponsor the teams. Senior Budget Director Jane Button says, “We want all who want to participate to be able to do so, and we want Gonzaga to be well represented at Bloomsday!”

Daniels then turns to Morning Mail to advertise the teams. Sign-up is first-come, first-serve, and the spots usually fill up in a day or two. Daniels first creates teams with runners who request to be on the same team as a colleague, then she places people on teams with similar times/speed/past points together. There are teams for both runners and walkers – everyone is welcome to join.

One of the unique things about the Corporate Cup is its ability to bring people together from all corners of campus. Staff and faculty can compete side-by-side for a chance to win. And even if they don’t, they have fun and bring the Zag spirit to the streets of Spokane.

“It’s incredible and so exciting,” Van Allen says. “We’ll have to repeat it next year!”

Here’s to many more years of Gonzaga Corporate Cup wins!