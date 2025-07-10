How to Find On-Campus Jobs at Gonzaga

June 23, 2025 | Megan Baird '24, Admission Counselor



Stay in Touch Working on campus allows students to gain valuable experience, professional development, and help fund their education. On-campus jobs allow for flexibility, accountability, networking, less debt, and career exploration. We have over 1200 student employees on our campus working an average of 8-10 hours a week. Our students work in various places, from tutoring in our Center for Student Academic Success to working in our Rudolf Fitness Center. You can find a place that fits your interests!For our first-year students, you will receive an email from our Career and Professional Development Office (CPD) in July. This email will let you know you have access to ZagsIgnite, our internal job board search platform. Once on ZagsIgnite, you will create a profile and upload your resume for the review and approval process. If you need help with your resume and cover letter, I encourage you to look at the CPD website on how to write resumes and cover letters . You also can set up a 1-on-1 meeting with a career coach. Don’t worry about not having professional experience yet -- on-campus jobs are a great way to start building experience! Remember to mention leadership roles and high school class experience that may translate to the job you are applying for.In early August, the student employment job board will open on ZagsIgnite. For new students, you will receive your fall class schedule in August. All students applying for jobs should map out their availability; this will help you when looking at what jobs you are going to apply for. You will want to apply for several jobs that interest you. Be prepared to hear back from supervisors to set up interviews via phone or video call. It can be helpful to review our CPD office’s interview page ; there are many resources for you to look over. Stay in contact with supervisors and show continued interest in the position! If you do not hear from a supervisor after a week, reach out about the status of the job. Many times, these interactions will help secure the job. Once hired, be on the lookout for an email that will give information about your student employee onboarding process. I recommend watching our Student Employment Webinar; it will go over the employment process as well. To learn more about student employment at Gonzaga, check out our website!

