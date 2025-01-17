Brownsville CBP officers seize $158K in heroin at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted $158,145 worth of heroin in a single enforcement action.

“Our CBP officers conduct their inspections using different enforcement tools and their efforts yielded this significant narcotics seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than nine pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 2000 Chevrolet was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered .31 pounds of alleged brown heroin and 9.06 pounds of alleged black tar heroin.

The estimated street value of the heroin is $5,919 and $152,226 respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

