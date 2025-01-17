Submit Release
AHA Center for Health Innovation report guides executives on use of AI 

The AHA Center for Health Innovation released a new report to guide hospital and health system executives on using artificial intelligence and AI-powered technologies to transform their organizations’ operations. The report, Building and Implementing an Artificial Intelligence Plan for Health Care, features insights from 12 health care AI experts and leaders, published health care articles, presentations, reports, research and surveys on health care AI. READ MORE

