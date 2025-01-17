AHA Center for Health Innovation report guides executives on use of AI 

The AHA Center for Health Innovation released a new report to guide hospital and health system executives on using artificial intelligence and AI-powered technologies to transform their organizations’ operations. The report, Building and Implementing an Artificial Intelligence Plan for Health Care, features insights from 12 health care AI experts and leaders, published health care articles, presentations, reports, research and surveys on health care AI. READ MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.