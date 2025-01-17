PHILIPPINES, January 17 - Press Release

January 17, 2025 Gatchalian urges PSA to implement a proactive approach at the local level in dealing with unregistered Filipinos Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to adopt a proactive, community-based approach to help individuals not yet registered in the civil registry secure their birth certificates. He earlier filed Senate Bill 2914 which seeks to overhaul the country's Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system to curb counterfeit record-keeping following the discovery of fake birth registrations of foreigners involved in criminal activities. "Hindi lang dapat ministerial na tatanggap lang ng mga application and PSA. Kung galing ka sa probinsya, mahirap talagang kumuha ng dokumento," noted Gatchalian during a consultative meeting conducted by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on the proposed Philippine Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Act. According to him, the city government of Valenzuela implemented a similar approach after noting that some of those employed in factories operating in the city lack birth certificates, which prevents them from making public and financial transactions. In response, the city government deployed dedicated personnel to assist individuals in completing the requirements for late registration. The assistance program helped applicants fulfill the necessary steps, including obtaining affidavits from two disinterested persons and securing a statement from the traditional midwife or "hilot" who attended their birth. At the same time, Gatchalian urged the PSA to strike a balance between assisting those who are not yet included in the civil registry and preventing unscrupulous individuals or groups from securing fraudulent birth certificates by taking advantage of the late registration program as in the case of Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo. This proactive framework offers a path to improved accessibility and inclusivity, empowering citizens to fully participate in economic and legal systems by resolving barriers to civil registration. "Hindi naman sila maglalakas-loob kung wala silang kausap na sindikato sa loob," he said, referring to those who have obtained birth certificates through fraudulent means. "The problem is due to corrupt civil registrar or civil registry employees," he said. Gatchalian: PSA dapat magpatupad ng proactive approach para sa mga hindi rehistradong Pilipino Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na magpatibay ng isang proactive at community-based approach para matulungan ang mga indibidwal na hindi pa nakarehistro sa civil registry na makakuha ng kanilang birth certificates. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill 2914 na naglalayong baguhin ang Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system ng bansa upang masugpo ang mga pekeng record-keeping kasunod ng pagkakatuklas ng pekeng birth registration ng mga dayuhang sangkot sa mga kriminal na aktibidad. "Hindi lang dapat ministerial ang trabaho ng PSA na tatanggap lang ng mga application. Kung galing ka sa probinsya, mahirap talagang kumuha ng dokumento," sabi ni Gatchalian sa isang consultative meeting na ginawa ng Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights sa panukalang Philippine Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Act. Ayon sa kanya, ang lungsod ng Valenzuela ay nagpatupad ng kahalintulad na pamamaraan matapos mapansin na ang ilan sa mga nagtatrabaho sa mga pabrika na nag-ooperate sa lungsod ay walang birth certificates, bagay na pumipigil sa kanila na gumawa ng pampubliko at pinansyal na mga transaksyon. Bilang tugon, ang pamahalaang lungsod ay nagtalaga ng mga tauhan upang tulungan ang mga indibidwal na ito sa pagkumpleto ng mga requirements para sa late registration. Ang programa ay isang pagtulong sa mga aplikante na matupad ang mga kinakailangang hakbang, kabilang na ang pagkuha ng pahayag mula sa isang midwife o hilot na dumalo sa kanilang kapanganakan. Kasabay nito, hinimok ni Gatchalian ang PSA na magkaroon ng balanse sa pagitan ng pagtulong sa mga hindi pa kasama sa civil registry at pagpigil sa mga kawatan na makakuha ng birth certificate sa pamamagitan ng pagsasamantala sa late registration program gaya ng ginawa ng Chinese national na si Guo Hua Ping, o kilala rin bilang Alice Guo. Ang proactive framework na ito ay nagbibigay daan para sa mas maayos na paraan upang makapagbigay ng kapangyarihan sa mga mamamayan na ganap na lumahok sa mga sistemang pang-ekonomiya at legal sa pamamagitan ng paglutas ng mga hadlang sa civil registration. "Hindi naman sila maglalakas-loob kung wala silang kausap na sindikato sa loob," sabi ng senador na tumutukoy sa mga kumukuha ng birth certificates sa pamamagitan ng maling pamamaraan. "Ang problema talaga ay nasa mga corrupt civil registrar o civil registry employees," aniya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.